Hello and welcome to Sportstars LIVE blog from ISL game 2019-20 on Friday between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

45 ‘ We have a three minute break.

39 ‘GOAL! Noe Acosta manages Jamshedpur FC with a volley and a left-footed shot! A wonderful team goal scored by Aitor Monroy’s unstoppable cross for Acosta, who crossed the finish line for the first time.

31 ‘SAVED! Noe Acosta with a dipping free kick from the right, but T.P. Rehenesh comes with his fingertips and saves! A well-camouflaged free kick and Rehenesh was vigilant what Acosta was trying to do.

26 ‘OPPORTUNITY! Jamshedpurs Noe Acosta crosses to David Grande, who is unable to control him, and the opportunity is missed. He would still have had a lot to do because the cross was bubbled at the waist and it wasn’t sticky for him.

Replacement for Jamshedpur FC: Tiri is injured after challenging Messi Bouli. Narender Gahlot replaces him

15 ‘CHANCE! Messi Bouli has the chance to double the lead of Kerala Blasters, but shoots from close range. The defense of Jamshedpur FC is everywhere. A ball is played in the midfield channel. He finds Messi Bouli driving forward. When he is ready to pull the trigger, Tiri applies some pressure from behind and Messi’s shot flies over the crossbar. Huge break for Jamshedpur!

11 ‘GOAL! Messi Bouli crosses Jamshedpur FC’s defensive line with a loose pass, circles goalkeeper Subrata Paul and scores 1-0 with a simple finish. Subrata handed the ball to Bikash Jairu, who tried to pass for Tiri when the central defense seemed to be rising from behind, but Jairu’s pass was neither at the feet of Tiri nor from Subrata, but directly on the way from Messi, who scored no goal Error.

10 ‘ Very early in the game, but both teams struggled to line up a few passes and keep the ball, sometimes due to poor first touch and sometimes due to the heavy weight of the pass.

6 ‘ Jamshedpur wins a free kick in the attacking half, which is delivered by Memo Moura. Kerala Blasters has a chance to counter the defensive header, but Jamshedpur displaces Mario Arques and overcomes the danger.

1 ‘ Just seconds after kick-off, Joyner Lourenco poses a rash challenge, stumbles across Vlatko Drobarov, and the challenge is classified as dangerous, which means that he is shown a yellow card.

Kicking off: Jamshedpur gets us on the way and plays from right to left in the oven.

The players are in the tunnel and ready to find their way to the center. We are ready for the Indian national anthem. The national anthem, the usual handshake and the team photos are complete. We are ready to kick off.

Jamshedpur FC from XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Joyner Lourenco, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noé Acosta, Bikash Jairu, Memo Moura, Sumeet Passi, David Grande, Farukh Choudhary (substitutions: Rafique Ali, Narender Gahlot, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Aniket Jadhav, C.K. Vineeth, Sergio Castel)

Kerala Blasters from XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Wlatko Drobarow, Mario Arques, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mouhamadou Gning, Messi Bouli, Bartholomäus Ogbeche (C) (substitutions: Bilal Husain Khan (Raju Gaikwad, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rafi, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Sergio Cidoncha, Shaiborlang Kharpan)

MATCH PREVIEW

A desperate one Jamshedpur FC I will see nothing but a win if they are hosts Kerala Blasters by doing Indian Super League on Sunday here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Jamshedpur is now victorious in six games and has lost his last three games, which has put him in a precarious position in the race for the top 4. Anything less than a win over Kerala Blasters could make the gap to the top four practically insurmountable.

While Jamshedpur is eighth in the table with 13 points, Kerala Blasters is one point ahead. The men in yellow will also desperately strive for victory. They have their tails open as they join this game after two wins over Hyderabad FC and ATK.

Jamshedpur was second at one point in the season before the poor run of the form. Much of this is due to injuries to key players such as Sergio Castel and Piti. The gates of Castel were painfully missed by Antonio Iriondo. No Jamshedpur player has scored more than one goal this season than Castel.

“We do as much as possible to win our games. For example, if you watch the last game against Bengaluru, we had more possession. We had 14 corners and they had four. We created opportunities, but missed opportunities and gave them the second goal. The way we work and how we play will have to stop soon, ”said a hopeful Iriondo.

The new attacker David Grande is expected to contribute soon. Farukh Chowdhury, who appeared to be in good shape earlier this season, has had problems lately. With six goals conceded in the last three games, the defense was also unpredictable for Iriondo’s team. Jamshedpur is believed to need a rousing result to regain some of its confidence and boast.

While Jamshedpur has trouble scoring goals, Kerala Blasters has recently been among the goals. Bartholomäus Ogbeche and Raphael Messi Bouli were among the goals and contributed 11 of the 16 goals Eelco Schattorie’s team scored.

Kerala Blasters will survive the recent wave of certainty, trying to get three out of three wins that has never been achieved in the US league stages ISL.

“I think the (four best) chances are still open because the teams can lose a few points above us. It is very crowded. But to be completely honest, I’m not concentrating on the first four, but on the game against Jamshedpur, then against Goa and then against Chennaiyin. So I go game by game because in football or in life I don’t believe in looking too far ahead because you don’t control them, ”said Schattorie.

However, Kerala Blasters needs to improve his away form. The victory in Kolkata against ATK in the last game was the first away win of the season. Kerala has scored only 4 goals from home. Only NorthEast United has achieved less.

But now that most of his injured players are fit again, Schattorie hopes that his team can score another away result.

The game will be broadcast live on Hotstar and Star Sports from 7.30pm.

