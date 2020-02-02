advertisement

The ball hit the bull’s eye nine times at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The guest scored six times against Kerala Blasters 6-3 on Saturday.

Chennaiyin was supported by Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro. However, you will not be wrong if you look at the absence of the Blasters as a defender instead.

Skipper and striker Bartholomew Ogbeche and defender Gianni Zuiverloon were the only bright spots in an otherwise shambolic staging on the Blasters’ lawn. Ogbeche played with a brilliant hat trick, the first of this season and the 22nd in the history of the league, to bring his team back into play. However, the miserable defense from the home team shot her in the foot as she sank to the seventh defeat of the season. This ended hopes of a break in the top four and the end of their season in this edition of the league.

Here is a look at the main discussion points of this ISL game:

When it happened:

Join in, TP

Blasters’ goalkeeper TP Rehenesh had a nightmare of one night, all because of a tendency to stray far from his line and leave the gate unmanned. While that cost him in some places of the night, the biggest howler of the night had to be the one who opened the tie. Rafael Crivellaro’s goal for Chennaiyin could also have Rehenesh registered for the assist. In the 39th minute, Rehenesh passed the ball directly to Crivellaro, who from then on made no mistake in putting his team on the scoreboard. Coach Eelco Schattorie described TP as his goalkeeper of choice, but maybe it is time the Blasters messed things up and took Bilal Khan’s services for a while.

While the above case was his only true blue mistake, pressure was put on the goalkeeper, who showed up in his shaky stance on it. Rehenesh shouldn’t take the blame for the night. Kerala’s defense was criminally porous, and Zuiverloon was the only one to bear the brunt of Chennaiyin’s arsenal. He put his body on the line more than once to stop Crivellaro’s bulldoze. One wonders what the difference between the teams would have been if the Dutch hadn’t been there.

ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin does the double over blasters, Ogbeches hat trick in vain

O for excessive addiction, O for Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters has relied on Ogbeche this season. Rafael Messi Bouli has been hired to strengthen the arsenal, but in the field it’s almost always Ogbeche who pulls the team out of the ditch when it goes downhill. The Nigerian, however, was unable to successfully complete one of his rescue operations despite rapprochement. The skipper shot through a Chennaiyin formation with a brilliant hat trick and tried to give his team a chance. At the press conference after the game, Ogbeche’s tone was somber. “We still have a thousand reasons to end this season strongly. We still have three games left that we owe our fans to win and give them something to cheer for.”

Chennaiyin Vitamin C.

Chhangte and Crivellaro were Chennaiyin’s good luck charms of the night. The Indian citizen was always at a fast pace, and that suited him very well when he registered a bracket in Kochi to his name. Crivellaro played this central midfielder role clinically perfectly on Saturday. He not only scored two goals, but also set up Valskis in the first half. He also returned to defensive formations as needed, especially in the second half. That no one could silence Ogbeche was more of a comment on the striker’s brilliance than on Chennaiyin’s defense.

Chennaiyin FC scored the 150th goal in their 100th league game against an opponent who played their 50th game at home. Coach Owen Coyle has promised the men in yellow a shot in the playoffs and it looks like the Scott won’t settle for anything less.

