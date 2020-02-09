advertisement

At the 50th home game, the around 15,000 spectators at Salt Lake Stadium were on the brink of when ATK and Odisha met here in Calcutta on Saturday. With a dominant 3-1 win, the host secured a place in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League and at the same time brought Odisha FC into the top four.

The star of the night was undoubtedly Roy Krishna from ATK, who scored the second hat-trick of this ISL edition against Chennaiyin FC a few nights ago after Bartholomew Ogbeche from Kerala Blasters.

From his ability to an overall lackluster defense at both ends of the field, the most important points from the game are here.

One-man show

Second half goals were a trend this season. Another omnipresent pattern was one-man attacks. Be it Ogbeche for Kerala, Krishna for ATK (tonight and a few times in previous games), Sergio Castel for Jamshedpur, Asamoah Gyan for NorthEast United or Sunil Chhetri for Bengaluru FC. take care of goal tasks for the respective teams by hand, often in vain.

While ATK benefited greatly from the pairing of David Williams and Krishna at the start of the league, an injury to the former left Krishna alone. Edu Garcia is a great man, but he can’t create as many opportunities as he should if he has to be a capable second violin. He works best as the super submarine who likes to shoot the most competent attacks in the 85th minute.

This is also a factor that paralyzed Odisha on Saturday. Aridane Santana was this brilliant striker for this team, with people like (and especially) Xisco Hernandez reporting on the role of playmaker but injured for the rest of the season. With the results released late, Xisco was critical to the team’s chances in the goal area. Manuel Onwu, who scored Odisha’s only goal of the game, has warmed up in his new lineup, but it might be too late to wait for the team to function as a well-oiled machine.

Is he a guardian?



Francisco Dorronsoro will feel at home in Blaster’s TP Rehenesh after the night in Kolkata. Dorronsoro was unsure at several points on the post in the first half when the host not only recorded two shots (also outside the target). All three of Krishna’s goals were confused and insufficiently supported by his defenders, so Josep Gombau could replace him with Arshdeep Singh in the second half. Luckily for Arshdeep, the damage had already been repaired and the action moved to the other end, with Odisha doing his best to compensate.

Where’s the defense?



A bad day at the Dorronsoro office shouldn’t lose sight of the real problem – Odisha’s defense failed to materialize. Krishna had Narayan Das constantly marking him, but at the gate the Fijian had plenty of room to change feet and put the shots into play. This shouldn’t be the only defender who makes body blocks to save his embarrassment.

The Odisha defender was also lucky enough to survive two booking options with his clumsy duels. The first, especially a wrestling duel against Krishna, sure got him a card, but he didn’t. ATK also left its goalpost open several times. A shot from Xisco would have just found his way if he hadn’t found Arindam directly – the ball was so free to move so far from the edge of the box.

