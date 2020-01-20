advertisement

In Deir ez-Zur, Syria, a member of the ISIS terrorist group responsible for attacking sleeping cells against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed, a military spokesman said.

Iraqi citizen Abu Alward Al-Iraqi was killed in a raid on Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and the Syrian command, OIR spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III said in a statement on Twitter. “The ISIS oil emir was killed during the raid by @SOJTFOIR & Syrian Commando. This hampers Daesh’s ability to fund terrorism, ”Caggins wrote on Sunday. According to the Rojava network, Al-Iraqi was responsible for providing money and oil to fund ISIS cells.

The SDF said that Al-Iraqi was killed when clashes between ISIS terrorists and Kurdish forces occurred during the operation on January 14, which they also managed to “seize a lot of ammunition and documents,” Kurdistan24 said ,

Al-Iraqi “was responsible for the oil and financing of ISIS sleeping cells and for monitoring ISIS attacks in the region,” said the SDF.

According to Caggins, the operation affects the terrorist group’s ability to generate income to fund its operations in Deir ez-Zur.

“ISIS would love it if their terrorists got their hands on the oil in Eastern Syria, it is a historic source of income for them. We will not allow this again with our Syrian command partners,” he said to Kurdistan 24. “Our Syrian command partners continue to prove their skills in fighting ISIS remains. “

The SDF announced that it had defeated the extremist group’s self-proclaimed caliphate in March 2019 after destroying its last fortress in the city of al-Baghouz in the east of Deir ez-Zor.

A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has a gun in his hand on March 17, 2019 in the village of Baghouz in the Syrian province of Deir Al Zor. (Stringer / Reuters)

“Baghouz is free and the military victory against Daesh has been won,” said Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led SDF, who referred to ISIS under the Arabic acronym. At its peak, IS ruled a third of Syria and Iraq, holding millions of people hostage for its harsh and violent interpretation of Islamic law.

While imposing a relentless version of IS through public beheading and crucifixion, the group also exercised governance in its territories, including regulating market prices.

IS terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in northern Syria in October last year after the US special forces launched a nighttime raid on ISIS-held premises.

However, ISIS sleeping cell attacks continue to take place in areas that have been freed from their brutal rule, and the SDF, internal security forces and the coalition are continuing to drive out remaining ISIS members in Syria.

On January 13, ISIS terrorists launched an attack on the Syrian-Iraqi Al-Waleed border crossing in Al-Qaim district in western Al-Anbar, killing one officer and injuring four others, CNN said.

Just a day earlier, some ISIS terrorists launched a failed attack on another security post near the Syrian border, but fled after Iraqi forces shot back.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a human rights monitoring group, estimates that there are at least 4,000 to 5,000 active ISIS members in northeastern Syria.

