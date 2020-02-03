advertisement

The ISIS terrorist group said it was responsible for the stab attack that resulted in three injuries in London over the weekend.

The person who carried out the stings was “a fighter of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” the terrorist group’s news agency said in a statement.

advertisement

The city police said the suspect was not officially identified. “However, given the circumstances of the incident, we are confident that it is Sudesh Amman, who is 20 years old,” said a police statement.

“The suspect was recently released from prison, where he was convicted of Islamist terrorist offenses.”

The police shot the suspect at the scene on Streatham High Road at around 2:00 p.m. Local time. He had a device strapped to his body, but it turned out to be a “joke device”, according to the statement.

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals. A man in his forties was originally classified as life-threatening, but has improved and that is no longer the case. A woman in her fifties who was not seriously injured was later released from the hospital. The third victim suffered minor injuries and was treated.

Amman’s mother, Haleema Faraz Khan, told Sky News that she saw him three days before the attack. She said her son was a “polite and kind boy” before he was sentenced to prison.

“He became more religious in prison. I think he was radicalized. He looked at and listened to things online that brainwashed him,” she added.

“Before he went to prison, he wasn’t that religious. After he came out, he was really religious. “

Police officers and coroners can be seen near the site where a man was shot dead by armed officials on February 2, 2020 in Streatham, south London, United Kingdom. (Simon Dawson / Reuters)

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said that at least 70 people have been convicted of terrorist offenses and that another attack has recently been carried out “by someone released from prison who intended to kill innocent people.”

“Something is clearly going seriously wrong – and the government has to answer serious questions,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the release of people convicted of such crimes posed a number of problems, including rehabilitation.

“What did he do with automatic early release and why was there no control system, no probation system, to check if he was really a suitable candidate?” Johnson told reporters. “Given the problems we have when we transform, reclaim and rehabilitate people who succumb to Islamism, it is very, very difficult and very difficult – and it can happen that there are really very few success cases.”

New laws would be put in place to lift the automatic early release from prison for those convicted of terrorist offenses. However, it is difficult to apply the repeal to those already convicted, he added.

Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber. (TagsToTranslate) ISIS

advertisement