A group affiliated with the Islamic State has assumed responsibility for an attack on the Nigerian military on January 9 that killed at least 89 Nigerian soldiers. This is clear from a statement translated by the SITE Intelligence Group.

The Islamic State (ISWAP) province of West Africa, which is affiliated to IS, said its fighters were responsible for the attack on an army base in the city of Chinagodrar, near the Malian border and about 209 kilometers north of the capital Niamey.

After days of silence, a statement said her fighters had killed 100 soldiers and injured an unknown number of others.

Government officials initially reported 25 dead and six other wounded. However, the death toll has now risen to 89. This is the deadliest attack of its kind in the region for years.

The attack coincides with a campaign by Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists, which are pushing the Nigerian army from its western border to Mali, where government control of the rural center and the north is due to the rise of the Jihadists are almost gone.

The United States helped the Nigerian army and its other foreign allies kill at least 77 extremists, the government said in a statement released on Sunday, January 12.

Three days of national mourning began on Monday.

The attack came after last month’s raid that killed 71 soldiers in another military post some 150 kilometers west of Chinagodrar. This was probably the biggest attack on the Nigerian military at the time.

The base was attacked by around 100 extremists during a flood of terrorist attacks in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

In response to the recent wave of attacks on Nigerian soldiers, in which 174 security forces have been killed since December, Nigeria’s President Mahamadou Issoufou fired the army chief of staff.

Nigeria’s President Mahamadou Issoufou attends the official ceremony on December 22, 2019 at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey. (Ludovic Marin / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

He said in a statement Monday that Lieutenant General Ahmed Mohamed will be replaced by Brigadier General. Salifou Modi, who was the military attache for Niger in Germany. The Secretary of Defense and the chief of staff were also fired.

Security has deteriorated this year in the Sahel, a semi-arid land strip below the Sahara that has been hit by jihadist attacks and deadly ethnic reprisals between rival peasant and shepherd communities.

The region has been in a crisis since 2012 when ethnic Tuareg rebels and detached jihadists conquered the northern two-thirds of Mali, forcing France to intervene to repel them the following year. Since then, the jihadists have regrouped and expanded their range of influence.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

