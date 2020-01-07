advertisement

WASHINGTON – Chants from “M-V-P!” Flooded the arena when Ish Smith – yes, the 31-year-old reserve guard of 11 NBA teams in 10 seasons – kicked off a couple of free throws in the fourth quarter.

After all, he was in the middle of a second star round in a row for the injured magicians and scored 14 of his 27 strong points in the final phase – 10 of them in a row against 5-on-5 shooting – around Washington on Monday evening at Boston Guide Celtics 99-94 past.

“If it were a two-game season, I would have to agree with the audience: MVP,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks with a smile. “And he’s bringing the middle class back. It’s hard to stay ahead of him. His change of direction. His pace. The speed.”

Smith grew up with AND1 mixtapes (see above) and was prompted by Skip Prosser, his college trainer at Wake Forest, to watch clips from Steve Nash and Tony Parker.

So there are clear traces of conspicuousness and dribbling in Smith’s game against Boston and Washington’s last game when he scored a career high of 32 points in Saturday’s victory over the Denver Nuggets.

“He’s skating right now and feels a great rhythm,” said Boston coach Brad Stevens, whose team won eight out of nine games but missed Kemba Walker for the third time in a row because of the flu.

“It’s a great example of how to play a guy when he’s in a great groove,” Stevens said of Smith. “You have to break his rhythm, and we didn’t.”

As for Smith’s reaction to the boisterous support of the crowd and the three small letters they called?

“The last time that happened was probably high school,” said Smith.

He made 12 out of 18 shots and threw in four assists and four rebounds from the bank for Washington.

“He just felt really good,” said Jaylen Brown from Boston, “and he just played game after game.”

The wizards are without six leading members in their roster due to injuries.

This includes all-stars Bradley Beal (who has dropped out for a painful right leg for the fifth time in the last six games) and John Wall (who was out of action for the whole season after Achilles surgery), starters Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, and leading U’s -Boats Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner.

“We have so many moving parts,” said Brooks.

Boston was the youngest NBA contender who surprisingly competed against one of the league’s worst teams. The Wizards have won wins against Miami, Denver and Boston in the last five games.

The Celtics never led this.

Washington got up at half past eleven o’clock, but it dropped to zero when Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer scored 80 points 8 minutes before the end.

However, that was a rare bright spot for Brown and Boston. He scored 23 points but shot 7 for 22, Marcus Smart was 3 for 14, Jayson Tatum was 8 for 20 and Gordon Hayward was 4 for 11, including one ball remaining in a wide-open 3 attempt with less than 90 seconds remaining.

Boston started the Eastern Conference second with 25: 8. In contrast, Washington won 11-24 less than any other team except three in 15 Club East.

“Sometimes we don’t have a lot of goals, but I can honestly say we have a lot of opportunities,” said Brooks, “and that’s a good thing.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Robert Williams has missed his 13th consecutive game since December 6th. he as a left hip problem. Coach Brad Stevens said Williams will meet a specialist in New York on Tuesday.

Wizard: As if they needed more health problems, rookie guard Garrison Mathews lost a sprained right ankle in the second quarter. Lost four games in a row against Boston.

DRAWN AND QUARTET

Washington brought Denver down to an enemy low of 19 points in the first quarter on Saturday, and improved it by shedding only 17 points to Boston in the first quarter. When asked for an explanation, Smith replied, “Now we understand: we are communicating.”

NEXT:

Celtics: hosts San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Assistants: Wednesday night in Orlando.

