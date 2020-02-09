advertisement

Isco’s first La Liga goal of the season helped Real Madrid win 4-1 in Osasuna on Sunday.

The hosts rightly hit El Sadar thanks to Unai Garcia’s header, but Isco ended the game brilliantly after 33 minutes.

Sergio Ramos’ vital goal talent was again successful for Zinedine Zidane before the break, and Madrid now lead Barcelona by six points.

Substitute Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic took care of this before Quique Setien Barca faces his old employer Real Betis late in the day.

Right-back Nacho Vidal shot 20 yards in the first minute to see Osasuna’s intentions before Jose Arnaiz and Ruben Garcia attacked the right side of Madrid’s defense to get closer.

That meant the kick-off was in the 14th minute – Unai Garcia leaned over to take Ruben Garcia’s corner home.

Madrid’s shortest path back into the game seemed to be Sergio Herrera, the goalkeeper of Osasuna, who lifted twice from his goal and was thanks to Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal’s last few gaps.

Herrera was placed more conventionally but had no chance when Isco sent a loopball on the volley after Gareth Balles attempt was blocked. Casemiro lost for his poor rating of Osasuna’s goal by heading Luka Modric’s corner for Ramos 2-1 over the goal.

Unai Garcia disturbed Benzema’s goal in the 49th minute after a Modric cut, and Osasuna continued to shoot away – Casemiro converted Ruben Garcia’s shot after Nacho Vidal looted Isco.

The playmaker was certainly more at home in the opposing half, and a sharp low stop from Herrera held back an Isco snapshot before Vazquez replaced Bale.

The Spanish winger benefited from Benzema’s selfless pass in the 84th minute, while Modric and Federico Valverde joined for Jovic to score his second La Liga goal – and the first since October – in added time. Inigo Perez, rattling the Thibaut Courtois crossbar, showed that Osasuna’s mind remained intact until the end.

What does it mean? Pressure on Barca

Madrid may not have been at its best here, but it doesn’t matter. Barcelona’s uncertain start to life under Setien is now continuing, with a view to an increasing deficit at the start at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Just over three points for the Blaugrana and this weekend will be crucial in the title fight.

Ramos again proves the master of irritability

He’s certainly not for everyone, but if you’re a fan, this was the time to enjoy some pure, unadulterated Sergio Ramos hanging from my veins. Madrid was lucky to be equal when Ramos decided to start a long argument with any Osasuna player who was willing to listen. The distraction trap was set to the next corner, and the unmarked skipper made fun of his opponents by sucking his thumb and blowing kisses in celebration. In a title race that could be discarded until the end, Madrid has the ideal man at the top.

Bale’s lack of sharpness is not a favor

It would be ambitious to claim an assistant for Isco’s compensation, but Bale needs everything he can get in Madrid right now. The Wales star, who only played for the tenth time in the league this season, shot into the outside network and took the lead from Carvajal before the break. At best, there were only half chances left, but Bale, who has less and less to do with Zidane, now needs something special every time he has an opportunity.

Important facts about Opta

– Real Madrid have conceded only 14 goals in the league this season, less than at any point in the previous season.

– Isco’s goal was his 50th in his La Liga career.

– Both LaLiga assists from Casemiro have been against Osasuna this season.

– Ramos was the fifth most Real Madrid player in the league. His 440th assignment led him past Fernando Hierro (439).

What’s next?

In Madrid, Celta welcomes Vigo in seven days when Osasuna travels to Athletic Bilbao.

