Plus: Thoughts about XFL 2.0, building stars and what the hell happened to the repressed directors George Barrios and Michelle Wilson

WWE has lost two presidents and $ 15 a share since Thursday – and oh, yes, Vince McMahon’s professional wrestling company still has to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings on Thursday.

Even before the sudden death of co-presidents and longtime managing directors George Barrios and Michelle Wilson last week, the situation looked grim: revenue / visitor numbers for live events have decreased, sales of goods have decreased significantly, and the Middle East deal is unpopular and unclear. Lighting and starting the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) competition got off to a pretty solid start.

What’s worse, the company’s stock is less than half the price it was nine and a half months ago. Trying to understand a situation more messy than the abandoned one Who attacked the Roman government? Action on “SmackDown,” TheWrap TV editor Tony Maglio has teamed up with wrestlenomics founder Brandon Thurston to assess the condition of the forefather of pro wrestling.

Okay, Brandon, as I write this on Monday, WWE’s stock went down a few percentage points. On Thursday morning we will receive the WWE results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 and on Saturday the XFL 2.0 results, which are said to be independent of the WWE. What’s happening?

There has been a lot of news for WWE lately. Nevertheless, WWE remains very financially secure. The nature of their TV contracts with NBCUniversal and Fox Sports for “Raw” and “Smackdown”, respectively, essentially guarantees that WWE will break its own sales records and likely earnings records by 2024. The stock had an excellent start and subsequent optimism after the conclusion of these contracts in spring 2018.

The reason for the recent price drop is the uncertainty. Why do co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson appear to have been fired? Barrios in particular was the face of the company for the financial community. What type of disagreement was mentioned in the press release? Does CEO Vince McMahon want to spend more? If so, will this have a negative impact on WWE’s earnings performance?

Part of the concern that may have played a role in the co-presidents’ departure is the delay in WWE’s international TV deals. The UK and India are their largest television markets after the United States. The deal with the UK resulted in a change of partners from Sky Sports to BT Sport, possibly with a lateral or slight decline in economic value. Some analysts expected this market to appreciate slightly. The India deal expired in late 2019, but WWE programs are still airing with their partner Sony. A deal may be around the corner, but it was not completed on time. Analysts also expected an upgrade from India. Is the delay related to WWE not getting the hoped-for value?

In addition, the agreement negotiated with MBC in Saudi Arabia in the Middle East-North Africa region is still overdue. This was in part the company’s explanation of why $ 200 non-GAAP Preferred Profit Metric adjusted forecasts were downgraded from $ 180 to $ 190 million. We know that WWE will report on the low of this range on Thursday because of the press release mentioned above.

The most interesting story for me is why Barrios and Wilson are outside. I’m assuming we’ll get some clues from Vince on Thursday, but we’ll still have unanswered questions. Did you issue the problem? Were there any other factors? Trouble with international TV deals? The Live Events division struggles to make a profit. Have you had any problems considering that AEW has received an extension and upgrade to the WarnerMedia contract? Does Vince have any regrets about the WWE network, which has been largely criticized by the co-presidents and failed to meet the original 3-4 million subscriber target? Did Barrios and Wilson find McMahon’s involvement in the creative industry is a disadvantage for star development and the WWE economy, and was this a source of tension? Some reports indicate that it was not a factor. But was there pressure from the relaunch of the XFL on Saturday and the commitment of the WWE employees to support? Hopefully we will get some pointers to these questions on Thursday.

I personally would not bet that the creativity of Barrios and Wilson is a big concern – at least not one that was on their list at the time they were released, which seems to have caught up on everything (including possibly WWE HR) surprise.

I’ve also heard concerns that WWE employees have time to launch XFL 2.0. Explain why this is between an optics problem and possibly illegal behavior – or at least a breach of fiduciary duties.

A lawsuit has recently been filed regarding WWE’s relationship with XFL’s parent company, Alpha Entertainment, LLC. The plaintiff is not yet making claims for damages, but requires records. There is a general suspicion that the two companies controlled by McMahon are doing business that is very cheap for Alpha and not in the interests of WWE shareholders. WWE has sold XFL’s intellectual property to Alpha and continues to offer Alpha support services from WWE employees. The lawsuit accused of conflict of interest and increased the possibility that transactions would be made at a price below the market value. The applicant (Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System) is a very small shareholder, so this could be an attempt to initiate a class action lawsuit.

Vince McMahon founded Alpha Entertainment as a separate entity to rid WWE of the risk that would result from its second attempt in a pro football league. WWE’s SEC filings indicate that the XFL-IP was sold to Alpha for $ 1 million. The lawsuit shows a slide from an AAF business pitch deck on which the Ebersol family proposed to offer WWE $ 50 million for the IP (however, such a deal between McMahon and Ebersols has apparently never materialized) , Trademark filings show that McMahon’s preferred law firm (K&L Gates) represented WWE and Alpha in relation to the relevant IP, an alleged conflict of interest. SEC files also show that WWE charges Alpha for support services.

WWE employees do XFL work, and Alpha pays WWE for this work. However, the lawsuit points out that neither the terms of the contract nor the calculation of the fees have been given. It is proposed that an independent committee be appointed to ensure that agreements between WWE and Alpha are in the interests of WWE shareholders, and there is no evidence to show that such measures have been taken. I am not a legal expert, but it appears to be a reasonable case for the plaintiffs. It will be interesting to see if this will release more records. (The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System’s legal file states that WWE refused to view the Wrestling Company’s books on September 17, 2019. On December 9, WWE refused to provide the requested documents. WWE did not immediately responded to TheWrap’s request to comment on these statements in the legal filing of the Oklahoma pension system.)

If you’re wondering exactly how shy the SVOD service is from these WWE network predictions, we recorded its entire existence before the third quarter. Things didn’t go better in the third quarter when the WWE network had an average of 1.51 million paid subscribers. The WrestleMania bump will come next quarter, but this …

Regarding the WWE network, in the previous earnings report, WWE forecast 1,430,000 for average paid subscribers for the fourth quarter. If exactly what they are normally, this would be a 10% decrease from the fourth quarter of last year. This will likely mean a full drop in subscriptions in the U.S. In the context of the industry analysis that I recently carried out, I found that international subscriptions are also falling.

If you take the weekly “NXT” program from the WWE network to include it in the United States network, this will not help participants. We should be able to infer from the Thursday report what WWE will receive from the NBCU as compensation for the “NXT” train. “NXT” was the most popular weekly show on the network, although it is important to remember that the main NXT takeover events remain on duty only. I think the main reason for the decline in subs, as well as the decline in other businesses that you have already noticed, is that WWE has not had big stars lately and John Cena Dwayne is following Johnson’s footsteps to pursue an acting career ,

Technology wrestling uses it to reach audiences and the qualities that hook fans keep changing over the years. However, what hasn’t changed in the long history of pro wrestling is that it’s a star business. The sales strategy is vital, but it is blunt when there are no big stars in big matches to deliver. Luckily for WWE, they’ve had a few decades to build themselves by far the largest wrestling brand in the world, and they’re in a media market where the value of live sports-like programs has exploded. So you have a lot to offer financial security.

The consensus estimate predicts WWE earnings per share of 73 cents on sales of $ 333.28 million. That would be much more than last year. Do you have a prediction of a blow or failure?

After calculating, I’m having trouble generating $ 333 million in revenue for the quarter. At best, I can get about $ 283 million. It all depends on $ 50 million raised at a Saudi Arabia event, and that “NXT” is making some money on USA Network and that the new funds for “Raw” and “SmackDown” are being increased. When I’m close, this gives further reasons for Barrios and Wilson leaving. This would end the year with sales of around $ 921 million compared to 2018 ($ 930 million). 2019 was a year when it was originally said to have sales of $ 1 billion. The annual turnover had recently decreased compared to the previous year. In the last two reports, the company also adjusted its financial forecasts because the signing of the MBC contract was delayed. If this deal were closed now, one would think there would be a press release.

This is the first quarter with payments from the new US TV deals, which will definitely mean a sharp increase in this line of business, but I expect the payments will contractually escalate over time, making the lowest payments this 5 year deals will be included in the report. To achieve 73 cents per share earnings, quarterly net earnings must be between $ 60 million and $ 66 million, depending on the diluted shares. The majority of the profit will come from the media sector. Despite the usual holiday tour, I think that probably little money will be made from live events again this quarter. And consumer goods will generate a minority of profits. I see a net profit of around $ 55 million, which would be a net profit of around $ 63 million compared to the previous year’s record $ 99.6 million at the end of the year. Diluted shares have recently totaled around 90 million, which would mean earnings per share of 61 cents for the quarter.

I’m glad you mentioned stars. Who do you see as the three to five best WWE stars? Who do you see there who should be pushed more into the main event status?

Many of the most important WWE stars that come to my mind are not employed full-time. The name recognition is John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker. Does Ronda Rousey count? Goldberg, Triple H., Shane McMahon, Vince, Stephanie. For a wider audience, the Bella Twins. Cena is unlikely to show up at any point other than a WrestleMania. The star power for an average PPV is not as high as for Saudi events. As for the weekly ones, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Charlotte are their 5 biggest names if I had to choose.

I think there are countless wrestlers that would be bigger stars under another creative system, including those I mentioned earlier. But Rusev, Bayley, Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks stand out as those who could have been bigger stars for WWE. I think one of the reasons for the drop in audience is that some fans get frustrated when so many talented wrestlers fail to tap their potential for reasons beyond their control. And it feels like the window is over for many. However, it’s encouraging to see Drew McIntyre making its comeback after its release a few years ago and now winning the Royal Rumble Match. I think with its size and personality, Big E could still be a main eventer as a singles wrestler. The NXT talents Bianca Belair and Velveteen Dream also seem to be destined for big things.

Do you see an almost medium-term future without a WWE network? Given the failure of XFL 1.0 and the disastrous AAFL, what are your predictions?

As for the network, I could see a future where WWE sells PPV rights to a larger streaming player like DAZN or Peacock or ESPN +. In this case, there is probably still a WWE network that offers the company’s enormous video library, for which there would still be a market. The company benefits from the collection of subscriber data, which it also uses to market additional WWE products. The infrastructure is in place and the library and data are still valuable. So I don’t think they will ever be completely lost.

Finally, to your XFL 2.0 question. As outrageous as the idea of ​​trying the XFL again, Vince is probably a good shot. He has invested around $ 380 million in stocks to facilitate the funding. So I don’t think this will end up like AAF, where the funding was repaid. He has multi-year TV contracts, so the XFL is likely to be ready to lose money for a few years and check to see if she has a following that she can later convert into huge rights fees that cover the initial cost. The suggestions from XFL and AEW are similar in this regard: betting that there is space for a second brand, that strong funding is required in advance, that first TV deals are concluded that do not have a lot of money but a large reach, and that one hopes to later conquer the lucrative market on television for live sports. The strategy already seems to have paid off for AEW.

Is a contemporary strategy paying off for WWE? Visit TheWrap on Thursday morning for the wrestling company’s earnings report and analysts. WWE will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the results.

