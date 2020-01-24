advertisement

As evidence that there is no idea that is so bad that it cannot get worse, the Trump administration unveiled the logo for the military’s absurd space force branch on Friday, and it pretty much rips one of the most iconic Elements of the world from the “Star Trek” franchise.

Compare and contrast: On the left side of the picture above is the logo for Space Force (which for those who are wondering is apparently part of the Air Force). and on the right is the emblem of the Starfleet Command, the scientific and military space force of the United Federation of Planets.

We are fairly certain that the Trump administration will not move us towards the moneyless, utopian society after the shortage that can be seen in most television shows and films in the “Star Trek” universe.

Representatives from CBS, which owns the rights to Star Trek, did not immediately respond to requests for comments from TheWrap.

