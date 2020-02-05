advertisement

Is This Is Us New To NBC Tonight? In this article you will find an answer to this question … but also a look into the future.

Now let’s get the bad news across without further ado. There is no new episode tonight, mainly due to the status of the Union address that occurs on almost every network. We’ll have to wait until February 11th to see what’s coming and to see the last part of the three-part “Hell of a Week” event we attended. The first part was about Randall, the second about Kevin, and we’re now dealing with Kate.

For more news on This Is Us in video form, Be sure to read some of the latest information on the subject!

While you’re waiting for the last part of the trilogy, here are some official details about NBC …

Season 4 Episode 13 – 11.02.2020 (9:00 p.m. – 10:01 p.m.) (Tuesday): Kate finds strength in unexpected places. TV-14

Season 4 Episode 14 – 18.02.2020 (9 p.m. – 10:01 p.m.) (Tuesday): The Big Three reconnect in the family hut.

For those who haven’t heard of it, the 14th episode is called “The Cabin” and the main purpose of this episode is to bring together some of these stories from the trilogy and then evaluate where things come from for the Pearsons there. We are certainly concerned about their short-term future, especially because of the birthday party where Kevin and Randall don’t talk to each other and it looks like Kate is getting a serious divorce. There’s a lot more to tell in this season, and that makes today’s airborne week even more painful.

Rest assured, we will do our best to keep you updated as we approach payment by installment for the next week. If you haven’t seen the latest promo yet, you can do so below.

What do you want to see in This Is Us, Season 4?

Make sure you share this in the comments now and stick with it if you want more news about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

