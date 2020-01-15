advertisement

A video purporting to show a rare natural phenomenon known as a “goblet bolt” or “ball lightning” went viral in January 2020 with a post on the Facebook page Cambio Digital that quickly garnered more than 4 million views:

This video was frequently broadcast with the caption: “It is a globular bolt, better known as scintillation. They are extremely rare and special. “

This video, however, does not show a “globular bolt”, a “scintillation”, a “ball lightning” or a “sphere lightning”. The video actually presents a computer-generated image.

The video was created by Andrei Trukhonovets. It was published on its YouTube page in May 2019, with a note that the sequence starred “CGI”. Trukhonovets also replied to a number of comments and lamented the fact that this video circulates as if it showed a real lightning ball:

I am surprised at the number of people who believe in miracles. It is time for Morgan Freeman to come out of twilight and fix things.

Just to be clear: I don’t consider ball lightning to be a miracle. I see these comments all over the internet and I also see what people write after they realize it’s done with a computer. In my opinion, this negative reaction stems mainly from disappointment. This video was created when I just started to learn computer graphics, so there are a lot of errors here and there and I think if someone can watch it carefully, the errors are clearly visible. In conclusion, don’t learn physics in school and your life will be filled with magic and miracles.

Here is the original video created by Andrei Trukhonovets. This sequence was also shared on Trukhonovets’ Instagram page with the tags #vfx #aftereffects #lightning #cgi #oc.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwR14D3NA8c (/ integrated)

Although this video clearly does not show a real “globular flash”, scientists have been studying the phenomenon, sometimes called “sphere flash”, for more than a century. In 1901, an illustration of a lightning ball, or a ball of lightning, appeared in the French scientific book “Nature: journal of sciences and their applications to arts and industry” (“Nature: journal of sciences “And their applications to the arts and industry”), where it has been described as “one of the most curious manifestations of electricity”.

There have been many reports of ball lightning in the last century, but scientists have not completely turned their heads around this bizarre natural phenomenon. One theory, proposed in the July 2019 issue of the journal “Optik”, maintains that ball lightning is actually trapped by light in a fine air bubble:

EarthSky.org writes:

Ball lightning is one of the best known natural phenomena that few have seen. Until recent years, most scientists have been skeptical of ball lightning; it seemed more of a myth than reality. Nowadays, the credibility of ball lightning among scientists is stronger, but it’s still true that most of the images you see online claiming to be ball lightning are just overexposed images of ordinary lightning. In fact, no expert we asked could show us a real picture of ball lightning in the wild. What is ball lightning? Since the time of the early Greeks, there have been reports of small balls of bright plasma-like light moving across the ground and then disappearing. The explanation still eludes most scientists, although various explanations have now been offered. And now there is a potential new answer, based on previous research, to this puzzling mystery.

The research was published in a new peer-reviewed article in the July 2019 issue of Vladimir Torchigin’s journal Optik of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

As the name suggests, ball lightning has often been considered a form of lightning. However, this might not be the case; it may not be a real flash. A hypothesis previously proposed by Torchigin had suggested that these strange orbs are simply trapped by light inside a sphere of thin air. The new document now expands on this idea and provides physical parameters for how these things could exist.

In short, whatever the lightning, it is not represented in this viral video.

