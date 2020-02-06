advertisement

When Chris Collins returned to Sweet Home Chicago to do the job in the northwest, everyone realized that it was going to be very, very difficult. Northwestern has practically no tradition of success and before Collins only NIT banners.

And despite a fun drive to the NCAA tournament, it was difficult: after two mediocre years, he won 20 games in his third season and 24 in his fourth.

That was the NCAA year.

Since then, Northwestern has slipped back, partly due to injuries. The last three seasons, including this sub-season, have been Wildcats 15-17, 13-19 and, so far this season, 6-14.

Is Collins in the hot chair?

Well, not necessarily, according to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune:

“Collins was unlucky with injuries, from Ivanauskas ‘shoulder to Aaron Falzon’s knees to Vic Laws toes and this season’s discomfort – Anthony Gaines’ end-of-season shoulder injury and Boo Buies stress fracture that occurred shortly after tearing Michigan State and DePaul Für a combination of 51 points at 62 percent … Fortunately for Collins, Jim Phillips is the kind of sports director that would have stayed with Mike Krzyzewski after coach K had played 11:17 in his third season at Duke. “

So he can get a little patience. But of course he has to get the program going.

