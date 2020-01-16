advertisement

When it opened in 1937, the Golden Gate Bridge, which links the city of San Francisco to Marin County, California, was both the longest and tallest suspension bridge in the world. Although it no longer holds any of these titles (the Akashi Kaikyō bridge in Japan exceeds it in two respects), the Golden Gate Bridge remains one of the seven wonders of the modern world, is one of the most photographed structures on Earth, and represents a globally recognized symbol of an American city.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, the official opening of the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937 was a huge event that lasted nine days of celebrations, with two separate opening days – one for pedestrians and one for cars. – attracting hundreds of thousands of bridges – cruisers:

The excitement was so great for the bridge that the Golden Gate Fiesta included nine days of celebration, not one opening day, but two. The first opening day, May 27, 1937, was reserved for pedestrians.

The organizing committee estimated that 100,000 people would take the opportunity to cross the bridge without interfering with cars, but they seriously underestimated the call. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day, more than 200,000 people gathered on deck for the chance to say that they had crossed.

The next day, cars were allowed on the bridge. Precisely at 11 a.m. on May 28, dozens of U.S. Navy planes would fly over the Golden Gate Bridge, followed by ships of all sizes from the Navy – three aircraft carriers, 13 heavy cruisers, six light cruisers and six destroyers – passing under the bridge.

In recent years, a photograph believed to represent the first day of opening in 1937 has often been shared online with the caption “The Golden Gate Bridge first opened to the public in 1937, and yes, it almost collapsed” :

But this image does not date from 1937, and we have not found contemporary accounts of the Golden Gate Bridge “almost collapsing” at that time. Although this photograph is displayed in black and white and therefore looks “old” enough for modern eyes, it was taken in 1987, when around 300,000 people swarmed the bridge on its golden anniversary.

The original image was captioned as follows: “Shot from the south tower facing south on the causeway overlooking a mass of people during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge.”

The crushing of pedestrians who crossed the bridge that day in 1987 caused it to sag about 7 feet at its midsection, and some spectators feared at the time that the structure was in danger of buckling, but the engineers argued that the combined load was good in the capacity of the bridge:

On May 24, 1987, 300,000 people were stranded in human traffic jams for hours while still having a rare chance to cross the 1.7-mile bridge in mass on foot to celebrate the golden anniversary of the bridge. Authorities quickly closed the bridge, so that half a million others waiting to cross never got the chance. However, the enormous unprecedented weight caused the middle of the 7 foot deck to sink.

“I am grateful because if the others had gone there, the bridge might have broken down,” Gary Giacomini, then chairman of the bridge district board, told the Associated Press. .

But the engineers later said the bridge was never in danger of collapsing.

The independent engineers agree (d)… that the structure of the bridge was safe during the last great celebration of the Golden Gate.

“It was probably the biggest load the bridge has ever seen,” said Mark Ketchum, a bridge engineer from San Francisco who studied the Golden Gate Bridge from 1989 to 1991. “But he didn’t exceeded the rated load capacity of the bridge. “

On fully loaded suspension bridges the size of the Golden Gate, it’s normal to have “deflections” of up to 10 feet, said Greg Deierlein, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University.

