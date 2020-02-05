advertisement

The Iowa voting application debacle was not bad for everyone. This was good news for Donald Trump, who immediately started tweeting about the Democrats’ woes: “Nothing works, just as they ruled the country.” And that opened the door for Mike Bloomberg – the former billionaire mayor of New York, who, having entered the Democratic primary race late, decided to skip the first contests and campaigned everywhere else. On Tuesday, his campaign announced that it would double its television advertising spending. While the other candidates were in Iowa, Bloomberg was in California, on a sort of state tour in a private jet. I followed, because I was interested in spotting the crowd. The Trump supporter has, by this point, become an American archetype, and we have a mental image of the Bernie Bro: young, passionate, perhaps wearing scruffy facial hair. The iconic partisan of Elizabeth Warren could be the clever middle-aged Iowa woman who told an MSNBC reporter on Monday evening, “My neighbor pretending to be indecisive for people to seduce him. It’s a quote. “But who are the Bloomberg super fans?

There were some clues in Sacramento on Monday morning, where a hundred people crowded into a warehouse cafe, to kick off before a day of prospecting. Many of them vaguely resembled Bloomberg himself: tall, with calm demeanors and salt and pepper hair. They wore performance vests and sensible shoes. Several were wearing T-shirts that said, “I LOVE MIKE”, in large letters, although at the time of the inspection, most of the people wearing the T-shirts turned out to be paid campaign workers. Given the size and scope of Operation Bloomberg – it pays about double the rate going on in other presidential campaigns and will soon employ more than two thousand staff – it can be difficult to distinguish regular supporters of Bloomberg from current, former and promising employees. . (Bloomberg has promised jobs to its employees until November, whether or not it is still racing.)

At around 7:30 a.m., the candidate picked up a microphone. Some politicians don a populist outfit for a day in the field: jeans, a work shirt. But Bloomberg was dressed in Bloomberg: he wore a navy blue blazer with gold buttons, a purple sweater and a tie. The impression was not that of a politician but of a sensible boss, speaking at a company gathering. He opened up with awesome jokes on the Super Bowl, sympathizing with 49ers fans. And then he spoke, wanderingly, of the problems the country faces, including climate change, lack of affordable housing, and student debt. In an individual interview, Bloomberg told me that he wanted to educate people about his managerial skills. “And maybe they are starting to think that the job” – the presidency – “is to be a manager”, which Trump is not very good at.

“Donald Trump is not the right guy for the job,” he told Sacramento as he spoke about the country’s problems. “I can’t solve them, but I can bring together the teams who know how to solve them.” He spoke of the crowd he had drawn on a recent trip to Phoenix and added, wistfully, “I hope that my parents are alive to see that. . . . Although my mother died a hundred and two; she lived long enough to help me swear during my first term as mayor. I have a picture of her and my father when I became an Eagle Scout. Anyway, thank you all for coming. “

A man in the crowd, Paul Page, seemed a little stunned. “It was the most discreet campaign speech I have ever heard,” he said. “His finger was not in the air. He was not screaming. I expected to see a politician. I saw a businessman.” Page, who is sixty-seven, looks like a version Roger Sterling’s more robust from “Mad Men.” He recently retired after years of running his own graphic design and marketing business. He’s a Republican. “I think you would describe me as a Never Trumper “he said.” I believe in free markets and capitalism. I desperately want someone to vote. “His interest in Bloomberg was pragmatic:” I think a vote for him would be a vote for: stop the madness. Ask someone competent to run the country for four years. “Cheryl Cerna, who is also retired from a career in project management for construction projects, said she liked the professionalism of Bloomberg. “I worked for engineers, architects, department heads. What i upset me during the indictment hearings is to hear people ransack experts. “

A few hours later, Bloomberg was 160 kilometers south, speaking in a lush Spanish-style courtyard at Fresno City College, for an event organized with a group called Ganamos Con Mike. Coldplay’s interpretation of U2’s “Beautiful Day” played when Bloomberg went on stage. In the parking lot, a taco truck and a churro truck distributed free snacks to participants and passing students. Reading a teleprompter, Bloomberg made contrasts between him and Trump. “He tweets. I follow the facts and respect the data and speak the truth. And he offered a short biography, starting with his modest education. “At thirty-nine, I was laid off. “Laid off” is a nice way to say, I was fired! But I got back on the horse and started a business from scratch. “

A woman named Annika Pitcher said that she liked the speech. “He built his empire after the age of forty. As a person over 40, I think maybe I can do this! Pitcher, a former sales manager, wore leggings, Uggs and large sunglasses. She and her husband are “in a high tax bracket” and had donated to “Amy and Pete,” she said, but she also liked Bloomberg because he is a capitalist, and she wants the candidate democrat reaches voters who are rejected by socialism. “My husband’s family is very pro-N.R.A. We have a family who serves in the military. My in-laws support Trump. “

Pitcher was accompanied by a bunch of high school students, who she left class to watch the speech. They included his daughter, Emma, ​​and the two friends of Emma Nick and Kimiya, who are Bernie Sanders fans. Nick had not been influenced by Bloomberg’s speech and was skeptical of Pitcher’s argument about his close N.R.A. lovers. “Donald Trump appeals to people because they don’t like the liberal elite making fun of hillbillies,” he said. “But Bloomberg is the ultimate New Yorker.” People in swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania may not like it.

“It’s a good point,” said Pitcher.

Kimiya raised her fist and shouted, “Bernie 2020!”

A few hours later, Bloomberg’s country bus, the Get It Done Express, was parked outside a sparkling new community center in Compton, the historically African-American city south of Los Angeles. Bloomberg was introduced by two young black mayors: Michael Tubbs, the mayor of Stockton, 29, and Aja Brown, of Compton, who said that she was not initially interested in Bloomberg, but that he had convinced her by visiting her office. “I believe Mike can do it,” she said. The speech was interrupted by a few protesters, one of whom held up a sign saying, “Billionaires shouldn’t buy elections.” Another man heckled in a back row, shouting, “Stop and search!” We do not forget! When Bloomberg said, “We have to bring this country back to the things that drove all of our ancestors to come here,” said the rowdy, who was black, “Not mine!” He said his name was Gregory and he was a retired bus driver. (He had filmed the speech and his comments in order to post them on Facebook.)

.

