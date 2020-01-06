advertisement

There is enough cause for concern in this world without having to think about tea bags, and yet new research from McGill University is giving us cause. The study shows that trendy, pyramid-shaped nylon tea bags used for many high-end teas release about 11.6 billion microplastics and 3.1 billion nanoplastics in a single cup. What this must mean for our body is alarming, but worse is the ultimate impact on our rivers and oceans.

The usual tea bags that many of us use every day are still mostly made of paper, but as the gardeners confirm, when composting they leave a fine gray net of microplastic in the soil. Plastic fibers are often woven through the paper to get their shape when boiling water is added as this helps to spread the taste.

And so another perfectly compostable item has become a potential toxic residue that continues to pollute the environment for eons. This is especially true for Ireland: according to a global survey published by Statista in 2016, we drink the most tea per person in the world after Turkey.

Barry’s Tea uses an petroleum-based plastic called polypropylene to seal his tea bags. However, after numerous articles in negative media and an online petition, the Cork-based company has promised to cease production. Progress has been painfully slow, and as new biodegradable solutions continue to be tested, you may want to move to a company that has already introduced new technologies, such as: B. the use of ultrasound to seal the tea bag or sewing with organic cotton.

Lyons tea bags, made in the UK and owned by the global conglomerate Unilever, have leaked plastics out of their packs of 40, 80 and 160 tea bags. However, the large 240-bag box will still contain plastic for a few months. Instead of polypropylene, the company now uses a biodegradable material made from corn starch to seal the bags. It is called PLA or polylactic acid, which is said to break down in a household compost bin but can take some time. It is recommended that it go to an industrial composter.

The real challenge is not so much the pocket tea bags, but the pyramid-shaped ones. Some high-end companies are replacing nylon with biodegradable corn starch material, which is treated with an enzyme that can be used to spin it into filaments. Biodegradable means that they can be degraded through a biological process. However, this could require industrial composting with heat instead of a garden compost bin. To ensure that your tea can be easily composted at home, you should use loose leaf tea, which also saves you money and dramatically increases the quality of the tea you drink.

