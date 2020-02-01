advertisement

We are now deep in the 45th season of “Saturday Night Live” and also deep in the holiday season. In the latest episode of “SNL”, which aired on January 25th, Adam Driver was a guest for the third time and gave us a rare opportunity for the host to appear in a cold, open sketch. Driver played Jeffrey Epstein in the sketch where Jon Lovitz, as Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz, paid a visit to appear on Satan’s podcast and meet Epstein and others.

In season 45, Alec Baldwin has appeared as Donald Trump four times – he has appeared in the last two episodes, as well as in the premiere and cold open on October 26, when he was on stage with Darrell Hammond, who former SNL actor who played Trump on the series for years. Baldwin appeared less frequently in season 44 than in the two previous seasons, in which he appeared as Donald Trump in the open cold for most of the weeks. So far, he has performed once a month in season 45.

This week, Saturday, January 25th, there WILL be a new episode of “SNL”. The first new episode of the new year will be moderated by Houston Texan’s defensive end JJ Watt, with Luke Combs as the musical guest. It is the first time on “SNL” for both Watt and Combs. Yes, it’s quite unusual for a football player to host, even if Peyton Manning hosted an episode a decade ago.

Since this is a new episode, “SNL” is simulated from coast to coast, which means that it will air at 11:30 p.m. on the east coast and 8:30 p.m. outside in the west.

RuPaul will be the host next week and Justin Bieber will be the musical guest.

While in season 44 “SNL” was apparently tired of making political comments late in the season, in season 45 it returned to its policy-heavy form. Every cold open this season has been political and each has had some surprising celebrities. Including, perhaps most shocking, Darrell Hammond’s short appearance – Hammond was devastated three years ago when he chose Baldwin to play Trump over him. We also saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter appear at one cold open and Matthew Broderick at another.

While it was certainly surprising how lightly SNL was in politics in the last half of last season, it is not surprising that it is reverting to its old habits as we are now deep in a new presidential election cycle. So the focus was not only on mocking Trump, but also on the circus that preceded the Democratic primary.

Not that the sketch show was in any way afraid to mock Trump. The impeachment procedure was certainly a frequent topic for cold open sketches this season. There Baldwin’s Trump went through his contact list to find a fixer who could stop the impeachment process, and ended up calling Liev Schreiber, who played himself. Trump thought his character Ray Donovan was a real fixer in the Showtime series of the same name.

There was also one at which “SNL” closed the impeachment hearings with a parody of “Days of Our Life” with Jon Hamm.

As for the madness with the democratic primary, we had numerous large cameos in the debate sketches, since “SNL” is probably already preparing for how the 46th season will deal with the parliamentary elections this autumn. So we had Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Julian Castro, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, Fred Armisen as Michael Bloomberg, Mara Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Will Ferrell as Tom Steyer.

There are a lot of cameos, and “SNL” actually managed to summarize almost all of these people in a single sketch – a 12-minute debate parody from an episode from the end of November. Miranda was not in it, but he had previously appeared as Castro in a parody of the Democratic LGBTQ City Hall in October, moderated by Billy Porter as himself.

Meanwhile, the show for Elizabeth Warren remains in the house, which was played several times this season by Kate McKinnon, the actress of “SNL”, including a town hall sketch that she had all to herself.

“SNL” 5-timer club: the most common hosts, from Alec Baldwin to Will Ferrell (photos)

In the world of sketch comedy, there is no brotherhood more prestigious than the “Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club”. Those who have proven themselves worthy by aligning “SNL” five times are invited to an elite circle, in which they put on luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and watch the current actors fight to death for their entertainment. NBC

Alec Baldwin – 17th In addition to his many guest appearances with players like Donald Trump, Baldwin has hosted 16 times and overtook Steve Martin’s record in 2011. Martin was there that evening to request a surprising drug test. NBC

Steve Martin – 15 The esteemed President of the Five Timers Club was also the quickest to reach this milestone, hosting his fifth event less than two years after his first. Martin hosted a total of 15 times, most recently in 2009. NBC

John Goodman – 13 Goodman ranks third on the “SNL” hosting list of all time with 13 episodes, only behind Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin. NBC

Buck Henry – 10

From 1976 to 1980 it was a tradition that the director of “Heaven Can Wait” hosted the season finale of “SNL”. Henry performed a total of 10 episodes, including a carnival special. NBC

Tom Hanks – 9 Hanks’ fifth back and forth as a host in 1990 was the result of the Five Timers Club sketch. But now his most famous contribution to the series is definitely David S. Pumpkins. NBC

Chevy Chase – 8 The original anchor of “Weekend Update” hosted “SNL” eight times after being the first original actor to drop out in the show’s second season. NBC

Christopher Walken – 7 After his fifth appearance in May 2001, Walken was the first to join the Five Timers Club in the 21st century. NBC

Drew Barrymore – 6 Although we haven’t seen her in a five-timer robe, her portrait is in the club’s luxurious rooms. She holds the record for the youngest presenter of all time after she was 7 years old after the release of “E.T.” in 1982. NBC

Elliot Gould – 6 Gould hosted the show five times in the 1970s, but his sixth appearance was his last after becoming blind due to Lorne Michaels’ sudden exit from the 1980 show. NBC

Danny DeVito – 6

Shortly after playing The Penguin in “Batman Returns”, DeVito joined the club in January 1993 with an “SNL” appearance. FX

Tina Fey – 6 Tina Fey, arguably the most famous “SNL” actress among the millennials, joined the club in 2015 after her career as a presenter included (and still includes) her famous Sarah Palin impression. NBC

Scarlett Johansson – 6

The actress performed for the fifth time in 2016, starting her monologue with a five-timers jacket that Kenan Thompson presented her with. (She was again a guest of the then fiancée Colin Jost in December 2019.) NBC

Candice Bergen – 5th Bergen was the first woman to host “SNL” and hosted five times from 1975 to 1990. NBC

Bill Murray – 5th After starring in seasons 2-5, Murray hosted five times in the 80s and 90s. NBC

Ben Affleck – 5th The man whom “SNL” mocked for his film “Gigli” joined the Five-Timers Club in 2013, shortly after winning the Oscar for best picture for “Argo”. NBC

Justin Timberlake – 5th At the pop star’s fifth appearance in 2013, “SNL” brought back the “Five-Timers” sketch when Timberlake’s launch was celebrated with a fight between actors Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam. NBC

Melissa McCarthy – 5th After a series of guest appearances as press spokesman for Donald Trump’s White House, Sean Spicer, McCarthy picked up her Five-Timers jacket in season 42. NBC

The rock – 5 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted season 42 finale of “SNL”

Jonah Hill – 5th Hill’s five appearances as a presenter lasted a decade, the first in 2008 and the fifth on November 3, 2018.

Will Ferrell – 5th Ferrell was one of the most successful “SNL” aliums of the 90s and joined the club on November 23, 2019. His best known “SNL” bits included his George W. Bush impression and his recurring role as Alex Trebek in “Celebrity” Danger. “

Paul Simon – 4th

Technically, Simon has only been a guest four times, but has been included in the “Five-Timers Club” sketches since he was the musical guest on a fifth show. He also has the most emotional moment in the history of “SNL”: his performance of “The Boxer” in the Cold Open of the first episode after September 11th. Getty

In the world of sketch comedy, there is no brotherhood more prestigious than the “Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club”. Those who have proven themselves worthy by hosting “SNL” five times are invited to an elite circle, where they put on luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and watch the current cast members fight to death for their entertainment.

