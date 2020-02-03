advertisement

James Lee and his wife briefly searched for coronavirus tests after returning to Oakland, the center of the rapidly spreading outbreak that had hit 14,557 since Sunday and killed 304 in 23 nations, after a trip to Wuhan, China, last month.

They were quarantined in a local emergency room and hospital emergency room for six hours and did not return home until 1:00 p.m. Your samples were sent to the disease control centers in Atlanta for testing. Then the couple waited nervously for two days to see if they were infected or not.

Is there a faster way?

As the corona virus spreads to more remote parts of China and around the world, experts believe that a faster and more practical test is required. A recent paper published in Lancet magazine, using mathematical models, predicted that over 75,000 people in Wuhan could have been infected with the virus on January 25 – and outbreaks in other Chinese cities outside of Wuhan will experience exponential spread. Eleven people – four in the Bay Area – were diagnosed with the virus.

“Large cities overseas with close transport links to China could also become epicentres of the outbreak if substantial public health measures are not immediately implemented at both population and personal levels,” wrote lead researcher Joseph T. Wu of the university Hong Kong. “Self-sufficient outbreaks in major cities around the world could become inevitable if comprehensive public health measures are not implemented. Readiness plans and remedies should be prepared for rapid worldwide deployment. “

Bay Area scientists understood the message. To find a faster way to diagnose coronaviruses and other hidden pathogens, contact CRISPR, the famous gene editing tool.

The test is quick, accurate, and inexpensive, and could detect the virus early and curb the spread of the infection. This may indicate that people are isolated or quarantined before feeling sick. The scientists hope to have it ready in a few weeks.

Dr. Test developed by Charles Chiu of UC San Francisco and San Francisco biotech company Mammoth Biosciences shows that CRISPR is able to detect snippets of the genetic material of a virus.

In an emergency like the Coronavirus, fast turnaround times are critical when patients need to be isolated or quarantined immediately.

There is evidence that some patients may spread the virus during its 14-day incubation period before symptoms appear. Last week, scientists in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that a Shanghai business woman who wasn’t feeling sick had transmitted the virus during a trip to Germany in January.

This increases the chance that people will spread the virus before they know they are infected.

“What you want to do is test people in a point of care location – like a doctor’s office, an emergency room, or even an airport,” said Chui. “That is the motive for this test.”

In practice, it would work like a pregnancy test, with results in an hour or two. A strip of special paper would be dipped in a sample containing the CRISPR system. If the sample contains the genetic sequence of the virus, the color changes.

It may even be linked to a smartphone application. The person could take the test at home, upload a picture of the test strip as the color changes, get results from the app, and then be connected to a doctor.

For the San Francisco team, the next step is to demonstrate that the CRISPR diagnostic kit is effective on living coronavirus-infected cells. They are waiting to receive cells from the CDC or the state. So far, they have only been able to examine the virus by analyzing the genetic code published by Chinese scientists. Research has so far been carried out on synthetic cells that were developed in the laboratory.

Competition tests are also being developed by other companies, such as the Cambridge-based biotech company Sherlock Biosciences. It uses CRISPR-based technology developed by Feng Zhang and his colleagues at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

All potential coronavirus samples are currently being sent to the laboratories of the United States’ disease control centers in Atlanta.

The government’s test uses an extensive, expensive, and sophisticated tool called Reverse Transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR), which measures the amount of viral RNA, a chain of cells that contain genetic information, in a patient’s sputum, serum, or blood.

It takes some time for a patient’s sample to be delivered to Atlanta, processed, and the results published. To speed up detection, the government is improving and standardizing its test and plans to pass it on to a limited number of state health agencies. But this test will take some time.

This is one of the reasons why suspicious case reports are slow to confirm.

CRISPR, designed by Jennifer Doudna of UC Berkeley, has shown the potential to repair genes that cause fatal diseases, to change plants, improve foods, produce biofuels, and even revive extinct mammals.

She discovered that bacteria use CRISPR – an acronym for “clustered, regularly distributed, short palindromic repeats”, these strange, repetitive, and mysterious sequences in the genetic code – to identify the genetic sequences of invading viruses so that they can resolve them.

But it can be a diagnostic tool, not just a chopping tool. It can be programmed in such a way that it acts like a locating signal for intruding viruses and not like molecular scissors.

CRISPR has the advantage that it can be easily adapted if a virus develops and mutates, if necessary.

Although the virus has not progressed significantly in the course of this outbreak, scientists want to see whether its genome may change over time, which may affect its lethality or spreadability. The CRISPR test could also show how the virus interacts with the immune system.

After a long wait, James Lee and his wife were relieved to learn that they were negative for the virus. In fact, she was sick – but her illness was type A influenza, not a coronavirus.

“If the test could find out faster, it would be great,” he said.

“We are fine,” he said. “But we need it for the people of China.”

