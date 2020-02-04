advertisement

In every season of The Masked Singer, there are some candidates who stay under wraps for a while. Then there are some others whose identities become clear almost immediately. This brings us to the White Tiger that made its debut in the last Super Bowl episode.

At the moment, all signs indicate that this tiger is none other than New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski, a player who has no problem showing his wild side. The White Tiger said in its intro package, “Let’s Celebrate”, which could be an indication of Gronk’s hard party methods. He has marketed himself most of his career as an NFL star who has no problem working and celebrating hard. He also has a story with reality TV and shows his sense of humor.

Aside from Gronk’s huge size (he is 6.6 inches tall – keep in mind that the White Tiger was massive compared to most other dancers), there is now some more evidence that he is the White Tiger , In the wake of Sunday we saw the White Tiger perform “Ice, Ice, Baby”, a song that Gronk modified for a Snow Teeth Whitening commercial. Check out the video below and compare it to what the tiger did on the show itself. Pretty similar, no?

Ultimately, we don’t think you need a teeth whitening ad to tell you that Gronk was probably the White Tiger – if you’re chasing football, many of the telltale signs are already there. Besides, it’s not like there are a lot of people who are Gronk’s size with his specific athletic background. The White Tiger is stocky and strong – it doesn’t have the frame of a basketball player that we saw last season with Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig.

Do you think Gronk is the White Tiger in The Masked Singer?

