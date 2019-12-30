advertisement

The paparazzi photographed the Colombian and noticed certain changes in her body.

The rumors don’t stop spinning and the absence of Shakira Only fuel is added to the fire in social networks.

It is known that the Colombian is very jealous of her private life, but her last Instagram post is from December 19, before her kids finish school and start the holiday season.

The silence contributes to the visit Shak With Gerard Pique they made their way to his home in Miami, where they took the opportunity to go for a walk and do some shopping. The picture the couple only gave further fueled speculation.

On the one hand, Shakira didn’t show a good face, he didn’t know if he was broken or if he had a thousand-day demon, but his face showed a lot of disgust. In addition, his sportswear showed a certain awareness in the abdominal area.

Are you pregnant and the couple is trying to hide it? Or is it just the clothes that don’t do it justice? The truth is that nothing is specified yet The singer doesn’t seem to show any signs of wanting to talk about anything.

Before they leave their little vacation, Piqué and say goodbye Shakira were seen on the basketball court. A sport that the footballer loves madly. In fact, he dared to make baskets. Both experienced the NBA duel between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers in the American Airlines Arena.

Gerard Y. Shak’s Despite the many rumors about breaks and malicious rumors about the player’s sexuality, the couple is one of the most established.

