In January 2020, a photograph apparently showing a new model of Subaru called the special edition of the Subaru Forester Ultimate custom kit (or Subaru F.U.C.K.S) began to make its way on social networks:

The new edition of the Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S is… something

– laberge (@labergee) January 9, 2020

Many viewers were a little skeptical about the authenticity of this image. After all, would a major automaker really use this acronym for a new car? Or did a graphic designer prank or make a mistake?

To make things a little more confusing, one of the most widely shared articles on the Subaru F.U.C.K.S. comes from Funny Or Die, an entertainment site better known for its comic content than for its reports:

The Singapore 2020 auto show took place last week, an event which I didn’t even know existed until now because, well, the automakers presenting their new models are not something that I want to mark in my calendar enough. But this year’s show definitely piqued my interest.

Subaru was one of the companies showing off their upcoming vehicles, and one model in particular caught everyone’s eye. The new Subaru Forester is a four-door hatchback that doesn’t look much like most other four-door hatchbacks, the name, however, dude. This is what is really special.

This model is called the special edition of the Subaru Forester Ultimate custom kit.

While this story may seem appropriate for the pages of a satirical publication, the image above is real. This photo was taken at the Singapore 2020 auto show. Leandre Grecia, a reporter for the automotive news site Top Gear, took several additional photos of the Subaru F.U.C.K.S. on display, and after a few sentences about the insecure name of the car’s work, described the model as a “head turner”:

But joking aside, the configuration is a head turner: it’s hard to miss the striking blue body paint highlighted by these red lines on the side. The vehicle is also closer to the ground than usual, and that is because it sits on low-profile rubber-wrapped 20-inch Enkei wheels. The gray metal is nicely complemented by the blackened headlights and taillights.

The interior has a dark theme, with contrasting red stitching all around to match the STI badge on the gear lever. The seats, meanwhile, are covered with suede and leather, which also gives a pleasant premium feel. The same soft-touch materials have also been coated on the dashboard and side panels. The exterior color scheme also continues in the cabin with blue foot lighting.

The special edition of the Subaru Forester Ultimate custom kit was really on display at the Singapore 2020 auto show. However, if you live in the United States, don’t expect to buy one anytime soon.

Subaru of America sent a letter to retailers explaining that the Subaru Corporation had nothing to do with this model and that the name had been mentioned by an independent distributor in Singapore.

The Drive obtained a copy of the letter, which you can read below:

Yesterday afternoon we learned of an unfortunate situation related to the name given to a special Forester edition by the independent distributor in Singapore. We want to make sure that you and all of your customers know that Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and Subaru Corporation (SBR) have nothing to do with this.

We apologize for any negative comments it may have caused. SBR had the car’s name removed from the Singapore Auto Show. We are working very hard to build a strong brand image for this company and the name of this vehicle in no way reflects the values ​​and standards that we respect. In addition, we will always do our best to protect the integrity of our brand.

This vehicle was created by the distributor of the Singapore Motor Show and it goes without saying that this car will not be available on the American market.

To summarize: a local distributor made a custom Subaru model and presented it at the 2020 Singapore Auto Show as the Subaru Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition. The Subaru F.U.C.K.S. has not been sanctioned by the Subaru Corporation and is not an official addition to the Subaru line.

