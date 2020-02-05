advertisement

Is The Resident New To Fox Tonight? In this article, we do our best to answer this question – and also look to the future of the Fox drama.

Before we do too much else right now, let’s get the bad news out of the way – there’s no new rate tonight, if for no other reason than that the Union state is in the air and can report on it not be expensive. To make matters worse, there will of course be no new episode next week. The resident will be out of thin air until we get around by Tuesday February 18th. The title for this episode is “Last Shot”, and there is some more news about what to expect below:

When Red Rock finally opens the doors to his new neurosurgical center and Nic is forced to work with Cain again, she and the rest of the staff find that the center is not everything that was promised. Mina and The Raptor are working with a new surgeon on a heart transplant that will produce an unexpected result. In the meantime, Bell asks the three patients who may have been poisoned in THE RESIDENT’s all-new “Last Shot” episode, which airs on Tuesday, February 18, between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to investigate again ET / PT) on FOX. (RES-315) (TV-14 L, V)

We know we will see a lot more of Conrad in Chastain in the future, which is definitely good news for those of you who have been pretty upset about the time he sent away from the institution. Relationships will be critical to some of the upcoming storylines, in addition to the threat Red Rock poses to the Chastain lifestyle. At some point we hope that there is an opportunity for them to practice medicine in their own way again … or at least as close as possible.

Are you amazed that The Resident isn’t in the air tonight?

