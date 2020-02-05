advertisement

JOE asked the director of the film about possible connections between the DC blockbusters.

As the universe of the DC film continues to move forward, there are Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), The Batman (2021), The Suicide Squad (2021), Black Adam (2021) and Shazam! 2 (2022), The Flash (2022) and Aquaman 2 (2022) – the question is how much of it is currently planned and how much of it will fit together.

While Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie’s role-playing was undoubtedly a high point of grappling with Suicide Squad, the upcoming restart / successor (it’s still not entirely clear) The suicide commission, which is due to appear in 2021, will also have Robbie in the role.

With birds of preyWas there a need to end this film so that it naturally affects how The Suicide Squad records? We asked Cathy Yan, director of Birds Of Prey, if Warner Bros and DC wanted this film to connect with what’s next.

“No, frankly,” says Yan JOE. “And I think that’s the liberating thing about being part of the DC Cinematic Universe as a filmmaker right now: We can really only work on our film and make it an independent and original work.”

In addition, there were many rumors before about what the Birds Of Prey would include, including The Penguin, the great villain (who apparently was saved for The Batman in 2021 to be played by Colin Farrell), and we asked if it was there would be many big changes along the way.

“We talked a lot about it. I got on very well with Christina Hodson, our writer, and I obviously respected all the work they had done so far,” Yan told JOE.

“We definitely talked about certain changes and added certain things. I mainly focus on the character, which is what I like to do. But yes, it is drawn out so complicated. We said it was like a house of cards not taken out too many pieces. It’s just a homage to the good spelling and conceptualization. “

JOE was also lucky enough to chat with other stars of the film, namely Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who plays Huntress) and Ella Jay Basco (who plays Cassandra Cain), and you can watch the interview here, as well as with Harley Quinn, Margot, Robbie and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Black Canary, can check here.

Birds Of Prey will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, February 7th.

