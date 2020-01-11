advertisement

Although many believed – including us – that “The New Mutants” would never see the light of day, the film is now scheduled for release in April this year.

Based on the comic book series and taking a decidedly more horrified approach, “ The New Mutants ” was originally supposed to land in cinemas almost two years ago, but was held back due to many related issues. to new scenes, the involvement of Fox, and the sale of Disney to Fox.

Initially, early reports suggested that “ The New Mutants ” would end up on Disney + and be different from what had been shown all this time ago, but the new trailer released earlier this week proved the opposite.

The lingering question around “ The New Mutants ”, however, is whether it’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been rumors that since Disney’s purchase of Fox, the film will undergo several revisions to make it more in line with their overall strategy. Whether this is true or not remains uncertain, but the question of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also murky.

An article now removed from an official Disney site promoting Expo D23 called “The New Mutants” as “a seriously electrifying new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe”. Disney, as it stands, did not confirm or deny this fact and, as mentioned, the message has now been deleted from its existence.

Here’s a screenshot before that happens.

It is likely that “ The New Mutants ” will not contain any reference to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be as it was originally intended – a stand-alone movie, not connected to anything in the wider framework.

There is a lot of priority in comic book movies. Just look at “Deadpool”, “Joker” et al. That said, it wouldn’t be at all surprising that there is a scene after the credits, much like “ Iron Man, ” where it snapped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Everything will be revealed (we hope) when “The New Mutants” hits theaters in Ireland on April 8.

