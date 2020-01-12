advertisement

When is the next episode of The Masked Singer on TV? Here’s everything you need to know about the show on ITV.

The very first British series of The Masked Singer started in January.

The wacky singing show sees famous faces compete for the best musical performance while keeping their identities secret behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A Super star panel Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with a studio audience vote for their favorite performances while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

The Masked Singer UK next episode

The next episode of The Masked Singer is Saturday January 18 on ITV at 7 p.m. There is no episode on Sunday evening.

The 90-minute episode will see the next five mystery celebrities play for the second time: Daisy, Fox, Monster, Octopus and Tree.

At the end of the episode, one of them will see his true identity revealed.

How to Watch The Masked Singer Online

The full episodes of The Masked Singer UK are available to watch online via the ITV hub here.

Alternatively, you can watch all the performances and revelations online via the show’s official YouTube channel here.

The masked singer SPOILERS!

So far, a trio of celebrities have left the competition and revealed their identity.

Episode 3: Saturday January 11: Justin Hawkins (chameleon) has left the competition.

Episode 2: Sunday January 5: Alan Johnson (Pharoah) leaves the competition.

Episode 1: Saturday January 4: Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) leaves the competition.

The masked singer is on ITV on Saturday evening.

