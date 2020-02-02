advertisement

When is the next episode of The Masked Singer on TV? Here’s everything you need to know about the show on ITV.

The very first British series of The Masked Singer started in January.

The wacky singing show sees famous faces compete to offer the best musical performance while keeping their identity secret behind elaborate masks and costumes.

advertisement

A super star panel by Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with a studio audience vote for their favorite performances while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

The Masked Singer UK next episode

The next episode of The Masked Singer is Saturday February 8 on ITV at 7 p.m. There is no episode on Sunday evening.

The 90-minute episode will see the five remaining celebrities clash for the last time: they are Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox and Queen Bee.

At the end of the show, it will be another double elimination with the eighth and ninth Masked Singers eliminated, and their true identity revealed.

How To Watch The Masked Singer Online

The full episodes of The Masked Singer UK are available online via the ITV hub here.

Alternatively, you can watch all of the performances and revelations online via the show’s official YouTube channel here.

Who are the three masked singers who will advance to the grand finale?

The masked singer SPOILERS!

So far, seven celebrities have left the competition and have had their identities revealed.

Episode 6: Saturday February 1: Unicorn (Jake Sears) has left the competition.

Episode 6: Saturday February 1: Duck (Skin) leaves the competition.

Episode 5: Saturday January 25: Kelis (Daisy) leaves the competition.

Episode 4: Saturday January 18: Teddy Sheringham (Tree) leaves the competition.

Episode 3: Saturday January 11: Justin Hawkins (chameleon) has left the competition.

Episode 2: Sunday January 5: Alan Johnson (Pharoah) leaves the competition.

Episode 1: Saturday January 4: Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) leaves the competition.

The masked singer is on ITV on Saturday evening.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement