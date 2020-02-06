advertisement

On September 30, 2019, the Snickersee website published an article claiming that the dolphin population in Lake Michigan was increasing.

Lake Michigan dolphin population increases

The bottlenose dolphin returns to the Great Lakes. The species was listed as endangered in the 1960s due to overfishing. Sightings of rare dolphins are increasing, and scientists say the population is approaching 2,000 dolphins.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article comes from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

Our platform strives to create original and entertaining articles. Snickersee aims to provide a hearing experience that provides an escape from life through satire, even for a brief moment, while promoting engagement.

This Snickersee article follows a long tradition of rumors about whales, sharks and other ocean animals living in the Great Lakes. In May 2017, for example, we encountered a fake photograph of a large whale swimming under the Mackinac Bridge, which stretches between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas across the Straits of Mackinac. In October 2015, a real photograph of a shark caught off the coast of Florida was recaptured and shared as if the great ocean predator had been found off Muskegon, Michigan.

But this piece of local (and fictional) knowledge dates back to at least 1985, when a group of people participated in the first annual observation of the Great Lakes. No whales were seen during this visit, and the main purpose of the event was to raise awareness of whales (and the oceans in general), not to spot a whale in Lake Michigan.

Finally, it should be noted that the photograph used in the Snickersee article which allegedly shows two dolphins jumping from Lake Michigan in front of Navy Pier is a fake. Here is a comparison between the falsified image (left) and the original photo (right):

According to the Minnesota Sea Grant, “there are no whales, dolphins, sharks, or squid in the Great Lakes.”

