Is The Good Doctor new to ABC tonight? In this article you will find an answer to this question … and also take a look at the future of the series. If we know what we know about this show, it is certain that we will have more emotional storylines over the next hour.

Here’s the bad news we have right now – there will be no new episode airing tonight. Why? Part of it may have a thing or two to do with Iowa Caucus reporting. There is still a lot of time to air the remaining episodes, and we know there will be some big events when the show comes back on February 10th. Let’s take Dr. Shaun Murphy, who has a touch of fame that he’s not prepared for.

The promo below gives you a good idea of ​​what we’re talking about since an influencer arrives at the hospital in need of treatment.

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis for this episode yet, please read the full synopsis:

After Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. In the meantime, the team is treating a woman who has stomach ache after a fecal transplant at home. and the efforts of Dr. Carly Lever, separating Shaun from Lea, is questioned.

