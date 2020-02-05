advertisement

Is the FBI new to CBS tonight? We imagine there are many who would like it because the show is a lot of great things. You see heroes at work – and even if they are fictional, they have an inspiring quality. They are looking for them and we like to believe that they offer a sense of comfort. It’s nice to think that there are people in the world who don’t shy away from anything to solve problems.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of FBI tonight, but when the series comes back on February 11th, there will be a lot of great things to look forward to. This upcoming episode is titled “Legacy” and if you look below you can learn a few details about what’s coming:

“Legacy” – After a truck filled with tank guns has been hijacked, the team works to find out who stole it and what they planned for the stolen weapons. In addition, a friend of OA’s past returns to the Military Intelligence Department to help in the case, but OA is not sure if he will end his judgment on Tuesday, February 11th (9:00 AM-10:00PM ET), the FBI, can trust / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

