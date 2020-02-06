advertisement

Is SWAT new to CBS tonight? Those of you who are hungry for more news can rest assured that we have it ready for you.

Unfortunately, the first news that we receive is of a less affordable variety – there is no new episode of the series on the net this evening. Some of the reasons for this have a lot to do with two Criminal Minds episodes being broadcast in a row. There is no new episode next week, and then the week after is the two-hour final of the Criminal Minds series. From the CBS’s point of view, it doesn’t make sense to isolate a SWAT episode between criminal minds if there could be a continuous run in March and April. (There could still be a pause, but it should be shorter.)

When does SWAT return to the air? As the author’s room confirms tonight, the show will air again on Wednesday, March 4th. We expect there will be more news in the coming weeks, including an advertisement for what’s ahead. CBS doesn’t have to waste much more time rethinking things, mainly because there’s no real reason to do so.

In general, we imagine that much of what comes up on SWAT will be more the same – lots of action, drama, and a series of powerful scenes. Let’s just hope there are a few twists and turns on the way and that we can take a closer look at some of these characters.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

