advertisement

Is Supernatural New at CW Tonight? In this article, one of our goals is to answer this question. In addition, we will also look to the future and whatever it may be.

Let’s start here by getting the bad news out of the way since there is no new part of the Jared Padalecki series on the network tonight. In addition, you have a long way to go to see one. Due to the network’s decision to put Katy Keene in the Thursday night time slot she occupied, the last episodes had to find a new home elsewhere. Think about where that will be in the form of Monday evenings at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Unfortunately, it will only be broadcast there on March 16 … seriously. It’s a long wait and it’s pretty shocking that The CW will pass all of February without new episodes airing.

When will we learn more about the spring return for Supernatural? Probably a little later in the spring. There are not too many reasons to hurry here, mainly because the network doesn’t want viewers to get more information and then forget it. We would expect something in a few weeks at the earliest.

advertisement

If there’s a little silver lining waiting for new supernatural episodes, it will – if the show returns, you have a good chance of seeing new episodes from March 16 through the end of the series in May. This gives him the chance to build momentum, which not every other show under the sun can do.

Similar news – Be sure to get some additional information when it comes to supernatural

What do you want to see in season 15 of Supernatural?

Are you stunned that the series is not airing tonight and is forced to move to another location? Don’t forget to share this in the comments, and remember to stay for another bullet. (Photo: The CW.)

advertisement