Today’s Ray Donovan Season 7 finale shouldn’t be the last episode, but there were some elements to the end of a series here. We would not say that there were enormous cliffhangers from start to finish. Instead, there was a closure. Take Ray, for example, who finds out everything that happened to his sister Bridget that led to him killing Jim Sullivan. At the end of the episode we had a ghostly visit from the older Bridget, which was an opportunity for us to get an element of the closure.

Was it a scary end to the season? We would put it that way, and Ray is now able to breathe a little easier … if not for long. He still carries an enormous load on his shoulders.

If there’s a big cliffhanger right now, it depends on whether Smitty is really dead or not. The signs suggest that this is the case based on what we saw tonight. But can you really say anything specific with this show? We mostly assume he’s gone because there are only so many times that you can fake an audience. You’ve done it with Mickey this season. Do you really want to do it at another point? Smitty is a fascinating character, but we won’t pretend he’s somewhere on Mickey’s level in terms of his long-term presence in the series.

So what’s next for the show? It is difficult for us to imagine that the authors will let Mickey off the hook after he has been burned again by many of his family. We need to see bigger, bolder moves, but also moves that make us think Ray can be happy. If we get an eighth season, it will probably be the last. We have to think about it at a certain level.

