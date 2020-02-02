advertisement

Is Shameless new to Showtime tonight? In this article we will do our best to answer this question! We also plan a look at the long-term future of the series on Starz.

Let’s start here by getting the bad news out of the way – Shameless isn’t in the air tonight. It would be pretty awesome if it were, but people on the network keep you waiting for a while longer. The season 10 finale has come and gone – we know season 9 was a bit longer, but this was mainly to allow the departure of the original series star Emmy Rossum. Fiona needed a decent ending, and this time there was no reason to extend Shameless beyond what we got.

Fortunately, we know that there are a lot more good things for shameless in the air – we just have to wait a while to get it.

The good news is that Showtime has already announced that Shameless Season 11 will air this summer! The quick turnaround because this show is being used to support On Becoming a God in Central Florida is another series that the network wants to promote. One show helps the other, doesn’t it?

Well, the bad news is that season 11 will be the last. We’re expecting the chance to see a married Gallavich, but also some other great things for Carl, Debbie, Frank, and some other characters. We hope that Rossum will return in some way, but nothing has been confirmed there yet. We would be shocked if a trailer doesn’t come out in late spring or early summer, depending on when the show comes back in summer.

