Is Riverdale new to The CW tonight? There are many reasons to expect more at the moment! Let’s start with the fact that there were two completely new programs in the network last night, and it would have made sense to do a little more.

However, this is not the case. The CW is broadcasting a special program instead tonight, which means you’ll have to wait another seven days to see some of your favorite characters again! We know it’s a long wait, but in the end it could turn out to be very worthwhile.

While you wait, we can give you some details for the first two episodes! Both episodes are coming in January and there could be a lot of exciting things in them.

Season 4 Episode 10, “Varsity Blues” – SPIRIT WEEK – While Riverdale High is preparing for the football championship game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) is working on a story about school rivalry. Archie (KJ Apa) got into a conflict when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) meets Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading trainer, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Eventually, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to choose a site after the benefits of visiting Stonewall Prep have had an impact on his private life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also starred. Roxanne Benjamin was the director of the episode of Aaron Allen (# 410).

Season 4, Episode 11, “Quiz Show” -RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP – Archie (KJ Apa) is determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance and gives him a job at Andrews Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) uses her energy to defeat Bret (guest star Sean Depner) and defeat Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unusual business. Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) appointment with a new applicant comes to a strange and unexpected turn. Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also play the leading role. Chell Stephen was the director of the episode of Ted Sullivan (# 411).

We will admit that we are incredibly excited about the plot of the quiz show, mostly because it offers the opportunity to present something that could be fun and quirky. Since Betty is at the center of the story, there could also be some darkness. Just think about what she went through! These two episodes have created the stage for more that could be aired later in February.

What do you want to see in Riverdale?

Are you sad that the show won’t be broadcast tonight? Make sure you share this in the comments now and stick to some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

