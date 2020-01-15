advertisement

It’s been a long time since Disneyland had one of the best amusement park rides in the world.

The new Rise of the Resistance, which hits the market on Friday, January 17th, is touted as the largest amusement park race in the world before most Disneyland fans even get the chance to step aboard the new, state-of-the-art attraction , An identical version of Rise of the Resistance premiered at Disney Hollywood Studios in Florida in December.

Being the best brings great expectations. Stanley Cups were to follow when Wayne Gretzky joined the Kings. LeBron James is expected to bring world championships back to Los Angeles now that he’s on the Lakers. Babe Ruth brought the Yankees Pennant and World Series titles and cursed the Red Sox for almost a century.

Rise of the Resistance is the LeBron “The Babe” Gretzky of this generation, which offers theme park trips. Size is expected and everything else is considered a failure.

Fortunately, Rise of the Resistance delivers.

Disney’s new Star Wars attraction redefines what e-ticket stands for: exceptional. Rise of the Resistance keeps asking you how Walt Disney Imagineering triggered one visual illusion after another, with each scene surpassing the last. Everywhere you look is Star Wars. The whole attraction is a 360-degree scene from a movie. And you can reach and touch anything.

I am not alone in my assessment of the dominance of Rise of the Resistance. The reviews for Rise of the Resistance shone.

According to Forbes’ Seth Porges, Rise of the Resistance is “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “Stairway to Heaven” when the typical ride in the theme park is a three-minute pop song.

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta describes Rise of the Resistance as the most immersive storytelling experience ever created.

USA Today’s Arthur Levine calls Rise of the Resistance the most sophisticated and arguably the best attraction that Disney has ever developed.

Theme Park Insider’s Robert Niles, who also works for the Southern California News Group as a theme park columnist, isn’t kidding: Rise of the Resistance is the best theme park ride in the world.

Any discussion of the world’s largest theme park attractions usually includes a few selected trips.

The rise of resistance struck the Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure Water ride in Shanghai Disneyland from the top perch of the Insider theme park.

The Golden Ticket Awards for 2019 went to Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure (dark ride), Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure on the Universal Islands of Adventure (attraction) and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios (family) attraction). Rise of the Resistance hadn’t yet opened at Disney’s Hollywood studios when the Golden Tickets were awarded in September.

Screamscape’s Lance Hart named Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure the best themed roller coaster of the decade right before Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. The two legendary attractions are just a short train ride from the Hogwarts Express at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

The motion-based Dark Rides by Harry Potter and Forbidden Journey in the Universal Parks in Hollywood and Orlando are among the best amusement park attractions by TripSavvy in the USA, followed by Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man (Universal Adventure Islands) and Avatar: Flight of the Passage (Disney’s animal kingdom ).

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man held the golden ticket for the best ride in the dark for more than a decade before losing the crown to Harry Potter and the Forbidden Voyage.

Avatar: Flight of Passage is at the top of the list of the 100 most popular theme park rides and attractions in the world.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (Tokyo DisneySea) and Mystic Manor (Hong Kong Disneyland) are usually high on the list of international candidates for the world’s best theme park ride.

Roller coasters play in their own category with Steel Vengeance (Cedar Point), Fury 325 (Carowinds) and El Toro (Six Flags Great Adventure).

As you can see, Disneyland doesn’t usually have many conversations about the best rides in the world. That doesn’t mean Disneyland hasn’t hit that many milestones over the years.

Matterhorn Bob was the world’s first tubular steel roller coaster. When it debuted in 1987, Star Tours was still open for 60 hours to meet the many fans who drove the flight simulator. The Indiana Jones Adventure motion-based dark ride vehicle was revolutionary when it opened in 1995.

But that was all a quarter of a century ago or more. The Disneyland Resort is most likely to deal with Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure, which still manages to crack the top 10 theme park insider and TripSavvy lists. Rise of the Resistance gets Disneyland talking again. And should keep it there for years to come.

