Is Ray Donovan new to Showtime tonight? In this article you will learn more about it – and also about the entire series.

Let’s start here by getting some of the bad news out of the way, as there’s no new episode on Showtime this weekend. The reason for this is pretty simple: blame the order of the ten episodes. While most of the last seasons of the series have worked with longer episodes of 12 episodes, the length has been shortened this time. For this reason, there is no new episode this weekend, since last season was the season finale.

With that in mind, there’s an end to Mickey Donovan’s still out there, Ray hugging his sister closer, and there are more corpses – something that has become a staple of this series over time.

Now the real wait begins when it comes to a key question – whether we’ll ever see season eight on Showtime or not. We remain cautiously optimistic for now, but it still feels strange not knowing in one way or another whether the series will come back. This is a premium cable and also a flagship show! It seems like it doesn’t have the same support for the network it once had, and Star Liev Schreiber has already said that it really is up to the powers that Ray Donovan come back or not for more. If the fans advocate it, we think it could happen.

In general, it seems that a last season of about ten episodes is likely … though we may have to wait a little to see it. If we guessed, we would say that we will have a clue about the future this spring. A last season could premiere sometime in late 2020 / early 2021. Just to keep subscribers happy and to ensure proper delivery, it is appropriate to give Ray Donovan a final kick in the can.

