Is power new to Starz tonight? We know we’re preparing for the epic series finale, and that’s why there’s more hype than ever. We need to learn who shot Ghost and what happens to the rest of the characters. We saw spotlights on Dre, Paz, Tommy and Tate and there are only three names left on the suspect list – Tasha, Tariq and then Saxe.

Unfortunately, you won’t check off a name from this list of suspects this weekend. Starz is not receiving power this evening and is also not available in the app. The weekend has only one reason – the Super Bowl. The people on the network decided to avoid direct competition, and as frustrating as it is, we understand it. Although the series technically doesn’t need large live ratings for Starz (it ends eventually), it still wants to have a series finale weekend that is full of enthusiasm and attention. It’s hard to compare this to the biggest television event of the year. The Super Bowl swallows it all and although we’re sure app viewers would have checked it out before the big game, it doesn’t matter in the end.

With that in mind, we can now tell you that Power will air on Starz on February 9th – it’s against the Oscars, but that’s not the same competition. As usual, it arrives earlier in the app.

In this epic finale, we expect more than just answers to the central question. Who shot Ghost is part of the story, but there are also questions about how and why this should happen. We need an emotional payoff here to keep up with some other important things. Take for example some possible pointers to the Power Book 11: Ghost spin-off series that will appear on the network in the future. The producers have a lot to do; I hope that you are ready for the task.

What would you like to see from Power in the future?

Are you amazed that the series won’t be broadcast tonight? Share this in the comments now and stay here for more news. (Photo: Starz.)

