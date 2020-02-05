advertisement

Is New Amsterdam new to NBC tonight? In this article we answer the question – and we also take a look at the future!

We know there’s a demand for more of the Ryan Eggold series, and for good reason – after all, this show is one great case full of twists and turns. You will see a lot of it as you enter the next new episode, in which Dr. Reynolds is in a rather precarious location. There is one patient who wants to be a grandmother, but just before the baby is born, all of her vital functions fall apart and it is up to the team to save her. If not, she won’t make it to birth.

To make matters worse, the woman also has a DNR. You cannot resuscitate her, although we believe that this is a situation for which she may wish to be resuscitated. She probably would not have thought that this situation would arise and she would miss the opportunity to become a grandparent.

advertisement

Ultimately, we will certainly feel all the doctors trying to fight their way through this crisis.

If you would like more information about the upcoming episodes, we encourage you to read some of the following episode synopsis!

Season 2 Episode 13, “In the Cemetery” – Feb 11, 2020 (10:01 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.) (Tuesday): Doctors stop at nothing to help their patients after they have received a shocking finding that leads to a change in hospital. In the meantime, Reynolds has an important decision to make in his career. TV-14

Season 2 Episode 14, “Sabbath” – 02/18/2020 (10:01 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.) (Tuesday): Max goes against the clock to rearrange the budget if employees remain unpaid while Kapoor is presented with a device that shows the future of medicine represents. Meanwhile, Iggy breaks the norms to prove a diagnosis, and Bloom gets an unexpected visitor. Guest with Gina Gershon.

We’re only halfway through the season and with that in mind, there’s a lot of excitement.

Similar news – Be sure to get more news about New Amsterdam right now!

What do you want to see in New Amsterdam Season 2, Episode 13?

Share this in the comments below and stay up to date for more news. (Photo: NBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ptp0zITgDM (/ embed)

advertisement