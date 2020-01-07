advertisement

The recipient is about to become a freelance agent after five years in Philly

PHILADELPHIA – When Nelson Agholor’s career in Philadelphia is over, he seems to agree. He also seems to know that this is likely to be the case.

The accomplished recipient of the Philadelphia Eagles held a court cleaning on Monday during the locker cleaning and did not say he wanted to be back on this team next year. Agholor’s rookie contract expired at the end of this season, which ended on Sunday with a 17: 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Agholor, who have been on the inactive list for the fifth consecutive seven games in the last seven games.

His shortened season was a disappointment – 39 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games – and had an enigmatic five-year end with the team that designed him in the first round of the USC in 2015.

Agholor struggled with falls, missed missions, and other mental errors in his first two seasons before breaking out at career level in the 2017 Super Bowl season with 62 catches for 768 yards and eight TDs. His nine catches in the Super Bowl are still a high point in his career.

He followed with another solid season (64 catches, 736 yards, four TDs) in 2018, before struggling again this season to challenge the ability to follow deep throws.

The most troubling game took place in week 2 in Atlanta, when it was open at the bottom left of the sideline and didn’t seem to see Carson Wentz’s throw until it bounced off his hands.

So it’s not even clear if the eagles want him back. But if so?

“We will focus on that (later),” he said. “It’s getting better right now. And we’ll have a conversation with (General Manager) Howie (Roseman) and everyone else when the time is right.”

However, Agholor’s knee is still not correct.

“It is a traumatic injury,” revealed Agholor for the first time. “It’s something that happens when people get into car accidents, and it’s tissue scissors that form a continuous inflammation.”

Degloving injuries can be life-threatening in some cases, according to healthline.com. According to Agholor, surgery is the next step if there is no improvement within two weeks.

So much uncertainty on both sides.

No malice

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks was asked what he thought of his former teammate from Houston Texans, Jadeveon Clowney of Seattle Seahawks, at quarterback Carson Wentz.

Clowney dropped his helmet into Wentz’s helmet as the second man in a sack, giving Wentz a concussion.

“If you ask if I think it was a dirty hit or something, I know Clowney and I know he’s not that type of player,” said Brooks. “But there should have been a flag.”

Quiet time

The next few weeks are likely to be the best times for most of the Eagles past their rookie season, as it will be the first time in more than a year that they have some free time and a lot of money.

Newcomers to NFL usually begin the preliminary design of the training / interview / test process at or near their bowl games or, in many cases, before that. Then they are drawn or signed as freelance agents, give a playbook that often reads like Chinese, and are asked to be ready for the rookie camp a week or two later.

Often, their heads don’t stop spinning until the season ends.

Andre Dillard was asked what his plans are.

“Breathe,” he swayed. “Take a minute to think a little bit about everything that has happened since the end of my last year.

“I don’t really have to do that, so it will be nice to sit there and think about things and be proud of what I’ve done, what I’ve learned, and what I’m looking forward to.”

Wentz’s message

Wentz was not provided because of his concussion while cleaning the locker, but was discovered in the hallway when he spoke to his teammates. He posted a message on Instagram praising his teammates and keeping everything up to date on his condition.

“So damn proud of this team and how we fought and survived so strongly this season,” he wrote. “Not the end we imagined, but we will all grow and become stronger! The struggle and endurance this team showed was so impressive. Love these guys! Appreciate the thoughts and prayers – I feel good today and I’ll be fine! Head injuries are a scary thing, so I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. “

