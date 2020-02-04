advertisement

Is NCIS new to CBS tonight? In this piece we will do our best to break that and then look into the future of the show.

We don’t want to spend too much time letting you down here. So let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way – no new episode has arrived on CBS tonight. What is the reason for that? Go ahead and look at the address of the Union state tonight. Basically, it is an annual event that this address is often staged, and we feel that this is no exception in this case.

Are there still a lot of great things going on in NCIS? Definitely, because the next new episode is Valentine’s Day and there is a possibility that romance is in the air. Of course, there are no guarantees – just know that Sloane has a secret admirer! We’ll also get a chance to see how Torres is doing after the events in his health crisis. He’ll be on the mend in this upcoming episode and may be back at work.

So what comes after this episode? We know that there is a new episode called “Ephemera” that will air on February 18, just so that there may be a break on the 25th. We’ll have more news about it in due course, but we expect there will be more exciting things going on in the 400th episode. This is a milestone that will be a long time coming and we are excited to see what happens.

Unfortunately, we just have to wait for now – and it will be difficult because the next episode could be so much fun.

