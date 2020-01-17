advertisement

Is Magnum PI new to CBS tonight? After a few great episodes at the start of 2020, it makes sense to keep the trend going!

Unfortunately, we’re going to bring some pretty bad news – that won’t happen here. There is no new episode of Magnum PI on the show, and none will air next week. We’ll wait until January 31st for more and there’s something else to keep in mind – this will be the last episode of the show for a while. Due to the premiere of MacGyver, Jay Hernandez and Company take a break from airing new episodes. There will be more, but maybe later in spring. (Note this as a reminder that no return date has been set.)

So why not make the episode on January 31, entitled “A Cat and Mouse Game” as entertaining as possible? There are a lot of things we’re looking forward to, and CarterMatt has the full summary of Magnum PI Season 2, Episode 14, with some details below:

“Playing with a Cat and Mouse” – When Jin (Bobby Lee returns) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a fatal blow, he asks Magnum and Higgins to help her, MAGNUM PI, Friday, January 31 : 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. Chef Roy Yamaguchi is himself a guest.

It feels like a strong episode that keeps things together for the moment, mainly because Jin has established itself on this show as a great recurring character and this allows Magnum and Higgins to work a little more together. It was interesting to see a more vulnerable side to Julia in this past episode, but it also separated her and Thomas from most parts of the episode. Her jokes and relationship have proven to be one of the biggest cornerstones of the series. It is definitely not something that we want the series to be far from for a long period of time.

