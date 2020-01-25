advertisement

Is Magnum PI new to CBS tonight? If you are wondering about an answer to this question, you can be sure that we have included it! Finally, there is at least one episode that will air on the web next week … and then we have to wait for it.

There is no new episode tonight. So let’s get the bad news out of the way. Planning for the Jay Hernandez series is a bit strange, especially because we know there will be more episodes after next week’s cat and mouse game. This is clearly because CBS, as a network, is trying its best to ensure that new episodes in the ratings are not completely eliminated. We definitely understand that, but we can’t help but feel pretty impatient.

For now, let’s just share the details of the next new episode, provided you haven’t seen them yet:

advertisement

“Playing with a Cat and a Mouse” – When Jin (Bobby Lee returns) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a fatal blow, he asks Magnum and Higgins to help her, MAGNUM PI, Friday, January 31 : 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. Chef Roy Yamaguchi is himself a guest.

So where will we go from here? If we had to make a good tip right now, we would argue that the remaining Magnum PI episodes fill a place where there was once another CBS show. We are also wondering if it will take the place Hawaii Five-0 will take when it ends this May and then both Magnum PI and MacGyver can continue to air until summer. At the moment, it’s just a little embarrassing about wealth when it comes to the CBS show manager produced by Peter Lenkov. It is best to be prepared for it in advance.

Similar news – Be sure to get more Magnum PI news right now …

What would you like to see when it comes to the further development of Magnum PI?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also make sure to stay close if you want more news about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

advertisement