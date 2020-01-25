advertisement

When is the next episode of Love Island 2020 on TV? Here’s everything you need to know about the show on ITV2.

Love Island’s very first winter series started in early January.

Located in a brand in a villa in Cape Town, Love Island has welcomed a whole new batch of singletons to participate in the ultimate game of love.

As they flirt, go out, separate and make up, the Islanders will try to capture the hearts of others – and the nation – as viewers decide on their favorite couple and declare them the winners of Series 6 of Love Island.

Love Island 2020 next episode

The next episode of Love Island is Sunday, January 26 on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

Instead of the main show, on Saturday evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2, Iain Stirling will present the highlights of the last week in the villa as well as new images from the last seven days.

Meanwhile, host Laura Whitmore will present the After Sun spin-off live at 10 p.m. Monday evening, also on ITV2.

How to Watch Love Island Online

You can watch episodes of Love Island online for free via the ITV hub.

In addition to being available online, the ITV Hub application allows you to catch up via iOS and via Android devices.

SPOILERS Love Island!

This week saw the second elimination in the series as Connagh Howard became the first boy to leave the villa.

In the Friday night episode, Mike received a text alerting the Islanders: “Tonight, there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose who they want to marry and the boy not chosen to be in a relationship will be thrown out. #upyourgame island #everyone for yourself “

Sunday’s show will see all of the fallout from Connagh’s exit and all of the drama caused by the recoupling.

Love Island 2020 is broadcast at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

