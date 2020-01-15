advertisement

The first promo for episode 10 of Supergirl’s fifth season has been officially excavated and represents a completely different era of the series.

First, let’s take the simple fact that Supergirl now exists in the same world as many of the other heroes. There is greater potential for crossovers, and there is also an opportunity to play around with what that means now. An interesting side effect is simply to see a new version of Lex Luthor that claims to be out of the vicinity of the Lex we saw at Kara at the time. It seems good on the surface! He doesn’t feel like he should be judged by someone else’s actions, and problems could arise here – especially for Lena.

One of the biggest problems in recent weeks has been that we are witnessing a fight for Lena’s soul. Now we are getting more and more an idea of ​​what it looks like. If Lex pulls her in one direction and Kara in another, where does it end? It may not even feel like going in two different directions because it doesn’t act nearly the same.

But Kara still knows better. She realizes that this version of the character is a ticking time bomb that could go off at any time. It’s a risk to stay here, and yet Kara is also told that working with Lex is one of the only ways to move forward. We are not sure how much of Jon Cryer we will see, but no doubt we will take as much of him as we can. He has proven to be one of the best versions of Lex who master, but also master, the moral ambiguity that we see here and there from him.

This episode on Sunday will serve as the perfect foundation for the next chores – many puzzles may still exist, but we expect this to be crazy and dramatic already.

