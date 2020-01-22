advertisement

We continue our series of predictions for the Oscars 2020, after sharing our thoughts on the categories Best film, Best director and Best actress.

Finally, we examine the nominees for the best lead actor at the Oscars. If you need a call back, the category includes Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once upon a time in Hollywood”; Adam Driver for “The History of Marriage”; Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”; and Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes”.

“Pain and Glory” sees Banderas finding Pedro Almodovar, the director who helped revive the actor’s career in the 80s. Many will probably recognize Banderas for his 90s work as “Desperado” or “Zorro”, or the family series “Shrek” and “Spy Kids”. But Banderas, who turns 60 this year, has more than proven that he is more than worthy. In “Pain and Glory”, he aptly captures something of a reflexive role as Salvador Mallo, a director in his decline. It is the first time that he has been nominated for an Oscar, and Spanish language drama is also in the running for the best international feature film at the Oscars. While Banderas is good, the question of whether he is good enough to beat these heavyweights is probably not.

Then we come to Jonathon Pryce, who gives a comforting, invigorating, humorous and sharp performance as Pope Francis. Pryce’s career has been impressive between “Brazil”, “Evita”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Game of Thrones”. In the opinion of this author, Netflix made a big mistake by putting Pryce ahead in this category. “The Two Popes” is really a double between Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, who plays Pope Benedict XVI. Hopkins is actually credited first and yet he is the best supporting actor while Pryce is in the lead. It’s a shame because Pryce could have had a good chance at the gong in the category of best supporting actor (although he should have faced Brad Pitt in “ Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ”, certainly). But Pryce is really unlucky here.

Speaking of “ Once upon a time in Hollywood ”, you have a similar case with Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in that they are interchangeable as main or supporting actor in the film Quentin Tarantino. But in this case, the latter had the best billing. DiCaprio’s best work with Tarantino to date remains “ Django Unchained ”, even with the depth and scope it brings to the character of restless actor Rick Dalton. More specifically, Leo obtained his Oscar (FINALLY!) In 2016 for “ The Revenant ”. And since he didn’t go so far as to be mutilated by a bear in this one, he will probably be passed over in silence.

Adam Driver could very well prove to be a dark horse for the best lead actor at the Oscars. In Charlie Baker, an egocentric and sometimes cruel character, Driver brings sympathy and a deep sense of humanity. Her character gets more screen time than Nicole, played by Scarlett Johansson. But Driver also has the hardest job because Charlie is so hateful. ‘Wedding Story’ will likely bring back some gongs, like the best original screenplay and supporting actress for Laura Dern. But Driver, who last year was nominated for best supporting actor for ‘BlackKklansman’, has a man on his way.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​clearly the favorite to win the best actor at the Oscars. Phoenix has had an incredible career and has been nominated for an Oscar four times (‘Gladiator’, ‘Walk the Line’ and ‘The Master’) for his work. Is his titular role in “Joker” the performance of his career? It’s hard to say, because there have been so many phenomenals. But it is an Oscar-worthy performance because it captures the tragedy, the pathos and the horror of a man suffering from a serious mental illness, who turns into a violent and radical murderer and, what is the more frightening, a leader.

It’s a powerful, moving and disturbing performance that speaks of the best quality of actor in Hollywood today. Phoenix should therefore win. But is it entirely possible that despite the head of Oscar nominations (with 11 in total), “Joker” could prove too uncomfortable for Oscar voters to put on a pedestal? It is not improbable.

.

