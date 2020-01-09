advertisement

Without a doubt, JLo is proud to have a heart attack buttock

Jennifer Lopez is one of the singers and dancers who have become legend. And like all celebrities, there are hundreds of rumors that many have accepted as real over time. One of them was that JLo had insurance for her bum.

The incredible news seemed so crazy that it could have been real and that the actress’s rearguard has also become a symbol of sensuality. But unfortunately that’s completely wrong and she confirmed it on a television show a few years ago.

advertisement

“There is nothing like it. I think there is a place in your home (United Kingdom) where you can secure certain things, body parts and everything else. Seriously, I think it really exists, that’s what they told me. But here (in the United States) I think it doesn’t exist. It would be weird … let’s see you can secure your hands. But it would be strange to secure your ass specifically, ”said Jennifer James Corden during one of her karaoke shows with carpooling.

On some special pages they calculated how much the singer’s buttocks could cost if I wanted to insure them. It is said that the company should compensate him so that the insurance company can compensate for a loss of income in the event that JLo had an accident that prevented him from continuing to work $ 5 million,

Jennifer Lopez would also have to pay a $ 25,000 annually premium to be protected if something happens to her.

Previous articleCristiano Ronaldo shows his excellent muscles and arouses passions on InstagramNext articleThere is nothing underneath! Karol G is not wearing and you can see it! watch this video

In love of technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that has to do with the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.

advertisement