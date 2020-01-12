advertisement

Air quality

January 12, 2020 against Andy Miles

advertisement

This question is asked a lot: “Is it true that a Tesla causes more pollution than a conventional car?” It is often stated without real interest in the answer, but more as a statement that this could be a possibility. It is part of the propaganda against electric vehicles (EVs) and everything that is green in general. The question is like a fishing expedition: the hook has been thrown. The intended catch is negative thoughts in people’s minds, and hundreds of negative responses from all those who are hostile to EVs and all measures to combat climate change.

I have often seen the same question in different forms. The arguments are partly that, because of the battery, an EV causes more emissions in production than a car with an internal combustion engine (ICE), and that because the coal-fired power station works, the pollution is simply moved from the exhaust to the smoke stack .

Manufacturing emissions

As far as production is concerned, when comparing a new EV with a new ICEV in terms of pollution and CO2 produced when the car is delivered, a few factors are often missed.

1. Every liter of gallon of fuel put into the tank of an ICE car produces at least 5 lb of CO2 before it is burned. (It also produces 20 pounds of CO2 when it is actually burned, in addition to the harmful pollution that affects the health of everyone in villages and towns, but that’s something else). An empty metal fuel tank will naturally mean less production than a completely complex battery pack, but an empty tank is useless in itself. During the life of the car, thousands of liters of fuel will have to be extracted, refined, transported and finally pumped into the car, all of which produces huge amounts of CO2 and uses huge amounts of energy. That doesn’t even count billions of liters of methane that are released or burned off at the wells. Electricity, on the other hand, is transported by wires, not by diesel-powered tankers, and if we continue the job, we can produce all our electricity without burning fossil fuels. Once the carbon footprint of providing lifelong fuel is taken into account, the ICEV has a much larger carbon footprint than an EV before ever being used.

2. After about 200,000 km, most ICE cars drive to the breakers yard, but an EV lasts much longer, so the comparison is not 1 ICEV to 1 EV, but more like 2 ICEVs to 1 EV, or even a larger ration. So the energy needed to produce 2 ICE cars, and the energy and pollution from demolishing 2 ICE cars, must be compared to the energy and pollution for only one EV.

3. The only thing that could make an EV responsible for more CO2 during production is the battery. The engine and simple drive take much less than an engine and gearbox in an ICEV. The EV battery is not just scrap when it finally shares a company with the car. It will be up to 80% or less of its original capacity, but it can be reused for another 20 years for electrical storage if it is not recycled. The package can also be broken up and the good modules retrieved and reused to make refurbished battery packages. Conversely, the package can be refurbished by replacing the dead cells or modules. Finally, more than 90% of a Li-ion cell is recyclable. So the energy in making the pack is never simply consumed, as all negative comparisons try to maintain, but the mythical assumption lives on.

Exhaust pipe to smoke stack

Another argument is that, since your local power plant may work on coal, the pollution is simply moved from the outlet to the stack of smoke. This is equally misleading.

This is because a power plant is much more efficient than a small ICE in a car to convert fuel into an end product. The electric motors in an EV are 3 times as efficient as an ICE in converting energy into forward motion. Emissions from a power plant are more manageable than those from thousands of private cars and are normally emitted outside the city, not in the city streets.

ICE cars produce around 20 lb of CO2 for every gallon of fuel that is burned in the engine, and they also produce particles and NOx. They pump all kinds of toxic pollutants into the air that people breathe in cities and pose a serious health risk. When people use a giant gas-consuming pickup truck to take a ride to the local store for a bag of groceries, the emissions are likely to weigh more than the groceries.

Almost everyone with the discrimination of buying an electric car wants to run on 100% renewable energy. It is also the case that suppliers of charging networks include in their publicity that they provide 100% renewable electricity. That is an important selling point for their network of early users.

We have to move electricity generation to 100% renewable energy sources and also move to fully electric homes and transport. Considerations about which benefits may or may not exist in the meantime are not particularly relevant. We must go there as quickly as possible. Most countries abandon coal, use less polluting and more efficient gas in the meantime and build renewable energy plants at a steady pace. Even if it was not a completely misleading argument that all pollution is moved from the outlet to the smoking stack, the solution would be to stop generating electricity from dirty coal (and no, there is no such thing as “clean” coal) for transportation.

All ICE vehicles must be removed from the road as quickly as possible and replaced by electrical ones.

All fossil power plants must soon be replaced by a new generation of renewable energy.

For further reading, here is an independent report that shows that an EV will always be a cleaner alternative to an ICE car.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Andy Miles As a child I had the unrealistic expectation that I would learn and understand absolutely everything as I grew up. Now, at the other end of life, I am fully aware of how much I have not learned and do not understand, and yet I remain interested in everything. My education, starting with an art degree and continuing studies in everything from computer science to hypnotism, reflected my broad interests. I worked at the local government for 20 years. I am now retired, living in North Leicestershire in the UK, with enough time to do what I want. I have always had a great interest in everything that is alternative, including renewable energy and energy efficiency and of course electric vehicles. So I naturally became the owner of an EV, now that it is affordable and practical forms of transportation. Writing is also one of my great joys, so writing about EVs and environmental issues is a natural evolution for me. You can find my work on EV Obsession and CleanTechnica, and you can also follow me on Twitter.









advertisement