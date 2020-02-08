advertisement

IN THE MIDDLE OF A HOUSING CRISIS, HOTEL POINTS ARE BUILT IN OR PLANNED IN THE CAPITAL. Are you ruining or increasing the city?

“Another hotel. Exactly what Dublin needs. “Nowadays, people often refrain from planning, building or opening a new hotel in the capital. It’s an understandable reaction to the apparent contradiction of developers who focus on building accommodation for tourists and other visitors while there is such a serious shortage of affordable housing.

The real estate crisis is blocking potential home buyers, driving up rents and, in a particularly cruel irony, has forced hundreds of families to live in some of the city’s existing hotels. The current focus of parts of the construction industry on supplying new hotel stocks has also raised concerns that Dublin’s identity is being sacrificed to serve the tourism market.

The Irish Times data analysis shows that there are about 100 new hotels or inns under construction or in the planning process in the capital. A further 49 extensions to existing hotels are in progress. There are already more than 250 hotels in Dublin.

Although some of these new buildings are only in the proposal phase and some of them will not be completed, they could amount to more than 15,000 new hotel rooms in the next three to five years, in addition to an existing 18,000.

Are they all needed? Proponents of new hotel development point to a decade in which the capital has not seen a significant increase in the number of new hotel rooms, although visitor numbers have continued to grow exponentially.

In September 2019, Fáilte Ireland announced the 1,100-room deficit that the capital expects in 2020, despite the “strong pipeline” of new accommodations that are currently being delivered.

The tourism agency responded to requests from some Dublin City Council members to restrict hotel development, “urgently protecting and promoting nightlife and creative culture.”

The hotel room deficit is even more pronounced if one accepts the estimated 845,815 “conference nights” that Dublin lost between 2016 and 2019. The tourism authority expects another 193,992 conference nights to be lost this year due to a persistent shortage of offers. This is a legitimate consideration. Of the 76,000 participants who will take part in the 150 events in Dublin in 2020, EUR 109 million are expected to flow.

So does Dublin have too few or too many hotels? It is a complex question, the answer to which depends on any number of variables, only a few of which are predictable.

New hotel: the Mayson on North Wall Quay in Dublin 1. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

IF YOU ARE LOOKING In order to get a useful barometer of the strength of the Dublin hotel sector and the number of rooms required, you should follow the fate of the listed hotel company Dalata.

Because Dalata is committed to keeping its shareholders informed of its activities and financial results, Dalata’s annual reports and trade updates are likely to provide the most up-to-date and accurate snapshots in the hotel market.

In his most recent trade update on December 18, Dalata highlighted what he described as “more difficult than expected” in Dublin in the second half of 2019, resulting in a 3.2 percent decline in RevPAR (revenue per available space) for his hotels from 11 months to the end of November.

To justify this decline, the company noted that “the Dublin market continued to be affected by the VAT increase, the additional offer of (1,000) hotel rooms and a decrease in the number of events in October and November”.

The decline in Dalata’s RevPAR is roughly equivalent to the 3 percent decline that Dan O’Connor, vice president of the JLL hotel division, saw across the hotel market in 2019. O’Connor attributes this drop in sales to the combination of the government’s 13.5 percent re-introduction of the hotel’s VAT rate, uncertainty about Brexit, the weakness of the pound, and an increase in hotel room supply.

While these challenges continue and may be exacerbated by a 15 percent increase in the current 24,000 hotel room offering by the end of this year, O’Connor says there are “real reasons to be optimistic” for the industry.

When asked about his answer to the claim that Dublin is inundated with new hotel developments, he says, “No. New care is needed. To support this view, despite the opening of ten new hotels in the past three years (1,500 new rooms were opened in 2019 alone), Dublin still had a higher occupancy rate than any other European capital at the end of this decade.

“The problem is not the amount of the new offer. It is the volatile timing of its delivery to the market. After not building new hotel rooms in Ireland in the first half of the 2010s, we set about catching up.

“At JLL, we expect this trend to reverse in the 2020s, with the highest level of new hotel offerings coming into operation at the beginning of the decade (2020-2022) and new product deliveries thereafter being more subdued.”

Aside from the current and expected increase in visitor numbers, the hotel sector in Dublin remains no less vulnerable to shocks from the domestic and international economy, which could cause occupancy and room prices to drop overnight than in any other city.

While the hotel business can be very volatile at times, the Dublin market is an attractive offer in the medium to long term, considering that international investors acquired several of the city’s most prominent hotels in 2019.

These large deals included the sale of the marker (which will be renamed Ananatara) to the German investor Deka Immobolien in the amount of € 134 million. the EUR 116 million sale of Conrad Dublin to Archer Hotel Capital; the € 50 million sale of Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links to Northland Properties, headquartered in Canada; and the 40 million euro sale of the Central Hotel to Deutsche Finance International.

The average price of all Dublin hotel deals last year was € 400,000 per room – or “per key”. The marker set a new record with 700,000 euros per key.

New hotel: the Hyatt Centric on Dean Street in Dublin 8. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

APART OF THE EXTRAORDINARY Dublin, which has an appetite for existing hotel stocks among investors, has an almost unprecedented level of development in new hotels.

A detailed examination of the planning documents by the four local authorities in Dublin shows that a total of 100 hotels, aparthotels or other forms of accommodation for guests are either the subject of a planning application or are under development. An analysis of JLL’s Dublin market shows that there are currently more than 250 hotels in and around the city.

While the vast majority of them have been around for a long time, there have been a number of new additions to the city center in recent months, including: the 234-room Hyatt Centric at 8 Dean Street in Dublin; Marriott Moxy Dublin City Hotel with 158 rooms at Sackville Place, Dublin 1; and the 300-room Marlin Hotel on Bow Lane East in Dublin 2.

The 87-room Mayson Hotel on North Wall Quay in Dublin 1 is also open to business travelers. The Docklands Hotel is the latest addition to the nearly 50-person bar, with bars, hotels and restaurants designed by Paddy McKillen jun. And business partner Matt Ryan’s Press Up operated entertainment group.

McKillen and Ryan’s Oakmount development company is involved in the delivery of a new 213-room hotel as the Clerys Quarter continues to develop. The building on the site of the former Clerys department store on O’Connell Street will include a mix of offices, retail stores, leisure facilities, a rooftop restaurant and an as yet undisclosed boutique hotel.

New hotel: the Marlin on Bow Lane in Dublin 8. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

Even more top-class hotels are to be built in the capital by the end of 2021: The 157-room hotel, Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) by Johnny Ronan, will be integrated into Aqua Vetro, the 23-story office tower that it is developing on Tara Street. and the 163-room hotel built by Dublin Loft Company on the site of the famous Big Tree Pub on Dorset Street. Dublin Loft Company, led by siblings Mark, Andrew and Kelly Cosgrave from the Cosgrave developer family, opened their first hotel, the Hendrick with 146 rooms, in Dublin’s Smithfield in May 2019.

Another highly anticipated hotel that is due in the medium term is a boutique hotel owned by Ashford Castle owner Red Carnation, which is planned in Hatch Hall on Hatch Street in Dublin 2 and will function as a direct supply center until 2019 in the UK plans to purchase the former Victorian dormitory last summer and deliver a five-star hotel to keep up with nearby companies Merrion, Shelbourne and Dublin Conrad.

Premier Inn, owned by Whitbread Plc, has previously secured five locations in the capital. In December 2019 alone, the company signed separate contracts for the development of two new hotels, one on Gloucester Street in the city’s southern port areas and one next to Newmarket Square in Dublin 8.

Premier Inn had previously secured three locations that could house a total of 527 rooms on South Great George’s Street, Jervis Street and Castleforbes Business Park.

The last year was a particularly strong commitment to the purchase of hotel locations in Dublin: more than 100 million euros have been spent by international operators to benefit from the city’s flourishing tourism industry.

While some argue that Dublin is currently overwhelmed by the development of hotels, it should be borne in mind that both these newcomers and the city’s established hotel inventory could be reduced significantly and quickly – if investors decide which country to occupy could be used more profitably. You don’t have to look too far back in history to find cases where some of Dublin’s best-known hotels were about to be demolished when their owners were sold to developers looking to supply residential and other forms of commercial development ,

The most striking example of this was when the Gallagher and Doyle families donated more than 700 million euros from developer Seán Dunne for the 400-bed Jurys and Berkeley Court hotels with 185 beds in Ballsbridge and the sale of the 501- Burlington hotel with 179 bedrooms, Montrose Hotel with 179 bedrooms in Donnybrook and Tara Towers Hotel with 109 bedrooms in Booterstown.

The sale of these five properties took place against the background of a more extensive realignment of the business of the former Jurys Doyle hotel group, in which the budget hotel chain Jurys Inn was also sold to Quinlan Private for EUR 1.65 billion.

New hotel: Moxy at Sackville Place in Dublin 1. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

While Dunne never had to pursue its own ambitions to redevelop the Jurys and Berkeley Court hotel grounds, the Dublin 4 site is now being converted into a high quality housing project called Lansdowne Place by former rival Joe O’Reillys Chartered Land.

Berkeley Court has already been demolished and replaced with several apartment buildings, while the former jury operates as the Ballsbridge Hotel before it is removed and renovated itself.

The Burlington Hotel continues to do well after changing hands twice in the years since the crash.

If the Irish economy had not imploded shortly after contractor Bernard McNamara took over the Dublin 4 property for 288 million euros, both the property and the adjacent headquarters of Axa Insurance would have been demolished and in the context of a mixed construction of 1 billion euros been replaced. Usage scheme consisting of offices, apartments and retail.

The Montrose Hotel, Dublin 4, has not survived the crash and restoration. After its sudden closure in 2010, the landmark, favored by generations of American tourists, was renovated as a student dormitory.

The Tara Towers Hotel on Merrion Road was demolished last year. It will be replaced by a new Dalata Hotel Group hotel and a system of 69 apartments, which the hotel owner has sold to Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest private residential property owner.

