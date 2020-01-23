advertisement

The Chinese New Year (we first call it the Chinese New Year) is the celebration of the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar.

In China, observations begin on the eve of the first day of the year and continue until the 15th day of the new year, also known as the Lantern Festival. The first day of the year in most cases falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, which appears in our Gregorian calendar between January 21 and February 20. For this reason it is also called the Lunar New Year (and we will come back to it).

It is traditionally a time for families, horoscopes, lots of delicious (and symbolic) food and giving away red envelopes that are filled with good wishes and (hopefully a lot of) money.

It is the biggest holiday in China. And their busiest travel time as most people return home to visit their families.

It is estimated that around 3 billion trips will be made within China between the beginning and end of the New Year. It is the largest annual human migration event. To put this into perspective, the next largest annual human migration – America’s Thanksgiving Day – generally results in around 50 million trips a year.

So it’s obviously a big deal in China. What’s wrong with calling Chinese New Year?

On the one hand, they call the holiday spring festival on the Chinese mainland.

The bigger problem, however, is that almost every year, the Chinese New Year coincides with the Korean New Year (Seollal), the Vietnamese New Year (Tết) and the Tibetan New Year (Losar).

Not to mention that the Chinese diaspora is celebrating a form of the “Chinese” New Year in many other countries around the world (an estimated 50 million worldwide).

Countries like Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia even count the Chinese New Year as a public holiday. And of course, Korean, Vietnamese and Tibetan immigrants would also celebrate their New Year in their adopted countries at international level.

Of course, one could argue that the story of that particular day has its roots in China, but it has certainly grown bigger now. It would be almost like calling January 1st Roman New Year or European New Year just because the Gregorian Calendar (whose first day is January 1st) was originally adopted in Rome.

So in the spirit of inclusiveness, there was a tendency to call this day New Year’s Day (although it should be called New Year’s Day in the spirit of scientific accuracy, since the Chinese calendar months are based on the cycles of the moon, but the years are based on the cycles of the sun ).

But that also has its own problems.

You see, there are other lunar calendars in the world that start the year on a different day than the Chinese calendar. The Islamic New Year, the Burmese New Year and many other New Years are also technically Lunar New Years.

So where is that for us?

The name “Chinese New Year” probably comes from western countries who wanted to distinguish what the Chinese celebrate as New Year with their own. And the Chinese, the largest and most widespread ethnic group in the world, tend to be over-represented among Asians.

There is nothing technically wrong about calling it Chinese New Year. Or Vietnamese New Year. Or Korean New Year. Or Tibetan New Year.

Despite the intent to be inclusive, the term Lunar New Year may be more problematic on a technical level.

To make things even more complicated, the Vietnamese, Korean and Tibetan New Year will rarely take place on a different day than the Chinese New Year due to the slightly different calculation methods. So if we base these celebrations on the Chinese calendar, it’s technically Chinese New Year.

It is of course nothing new if holidays and festivals are to be more extensive. Christmas was also problematic. On the one hand, there was no effort to turn December 25th into something like Gregorian or Roman Christmas, although Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on another day. In order to give non-religious people and people of other religions the feeling of being more involved, secular terms such as “vacation time” were used.

There are no easy answers here.

But is it really important what we call it, whether you call it Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year or Korean New Year, as long as everyone is welcome to celebrate? As long as it’s about family and friends, eating and giving, isn’t inclusiveness really all about it?

