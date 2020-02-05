advertisement

Is it not the intention that Prime Day takes place in July? We can swear that this has been the case in the last two years, but apparently Prime Day 2020 is now happening on Amazon, because virtually all of the company’s popular devices are now on sale with deep discounts!

OK fine, so it’s not Prime Day 2020. But with Presidents ’Day and Valentine’s Day around the corner, Amazon is now organizing a huge sale on its site that covers more Amazon devices than you can imagine. Highlights are the $ 90 Echo Show 5 for $ 64.99, the $ 130 Echo Show 8 for $ 89.99, the $ 50 Echo Dot for $ 29.99, the $ 90 Echo Show 5 for $ 64.99 and the $ 100 Echo Smart Speaker for only $ 74.99. Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro refurbs are on sale with a low of only $ 99, and you can save $ 35 on the Kindle Paperwhite or $ 25 on the all-new Kindle. Echo Buds also got their first big discount ever, and you can buy an Echo Flex Alexa speaker for just $ 19.99!

The only product line not covered in this huge sale is the Fire TV lineup, but there is a secret, non-advertised sale that will give you a $ 50 Fire TV Stick 4K for just $ 24.99 with coupon code 4KFIRETV. Unfortunately, not everyone is eligible for the deal – learn more about the terms and conditions.

advertisement

You can shop the full sale here on the Amazon site:

And here are a few of our favorites:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: news broadcast / REX / Shutterstock

.

advertisement